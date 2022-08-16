                 

News

Foden's to preview Hyperlink ahead of National defence

Foden's Band will preview the National Final test-piece at Regents Hall on the eve of the contest.

Fodens
  Foden's will perform Peter Graham's Hyperlink at the cocnert

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

        

Defending champion Foden's will once again host a National Championship of Great Britain 'Preview Evening' on the eve of the event.

The Sandbach band will perform at Regent Hall in Oxford Street on Friday 14th October at 7.45pm under the baton of Musical Director Russell Gray.

Hyperlink

Supported by Yamaha, it will include a preview of the National Championship set-work, 'Hyperlink' by Peter Graham with an introduction to the work by the composer.

Speaking about the event, Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We are looking forward to defending our title as well as returning to Regent Hall.

The preview evening is always a highlight in our busy calendar and tickets are already in demand so if you wish to come along, make sure you book your place as soon as possible."

Further information and tickets


Further information and tickets: www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens

        

TAGS: Foden's

