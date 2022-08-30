                 

*
banner

News

Au revoir for Rushworth at Barnsley Brass

The musical partnership between William Rushworth and Barnsley Brass has come to an end.

Rushworth
  William Rushworth led Barnsley Brass to a memorable Cheltenham National victory in 2018

Tuesday, 30 August 2022

        

4BR has been informed that the eight-year musical partnership between William Rushworth and Barnsley Brass has come to an end.

Band Manager Martin Bland told 4BR: "After many happy and successful years together William has decided to take a break and spend more time at his wonderful French home.

We are very sorry to see such an inspirational figure leave us, and we can't thank him enough and fully understand his decision. We wish him and his family well for the future."

Very good terms

In response the MD, who led the band to a memorable double of Yorkshire Area and Third Section National title success in 2018 said that he left on "very good terms with everyone."

The Band Manager added: "We are now looking forward to a new chapter and a push to try and regain our First Section status in the very near future.

We hope to keep ties with Billy albeit after he has had a well-earned rest and break, and we look forward to working with a new conductor who shared his passion and determination to help the band to succeed."

        

TAGS: Barnsley Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bolsover

2022 Bolsover Festival of Brass draws revised

August 30 • There have been some adjustments to the timings in the Second and First Sections for the Bolsover contest.

Blackboard

GCSE Music exam numbers at all time low

August 30 • The number of students taking music GCSE exams has declined to an all time low according to official figures.

Rushworth

Au revoir for Rushworth at Barnsley Brass

August 30 • The musical partnership between William Rushworth and Barnsley Brass has come to an end.

Cheltenham

National runners and riders announced for Cheltenham

August 30 • 67 bands will travel to Cheltenham to compete for National titles in Sections 1-4.

What's on »

Lofthouse 2000 Brass Band - Lotherton Hall

Sunday 28 August • Lotherton Hall. Off Collier Lane. Aberford. LS25 3EB LS25 3EB

Harlow Brass Band - Copped Hall Open Day

Sunday 28 August • Copped Hall, Epping (Entrance off Crown Hill) CM16 5HR

Newstead Brass - Newark Brass Explosion

Monday 29 August • Newark Castle, . Castle Gate, Newark NG24 1BG

Contest: Greenfield Autumn Leaves March & Hymn Contest

Sunday 4 September • Ladhill Playing Fields, Greenfield, Oldhamm OL3 7JW

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Llwydcoed Brass Band

August 30 • Llwydcoed Brass Band are seeking three cornets, a second baritone and a second trombone to complete their brass ranks, as well as two all-round percussionists. A friendly but hardworking band, we are currently working on many exciting projects.

Bedford Town Band

August 30 • Bedford Town Band. 1st section from 2023 currently have vacancies for:. 3 Cornets 1 Front Row, 2 Back Row,. 2 Bb Basses. We are a friendly band that rehearse in Bedford under our MD Craig Patterson.. With a good balance of Contests & Concerts.

Maltby Miners Welfare Band

August 29 • SOLO TROMBONErequired at Maltby Miners Welfare Band due to player retirement. Band rehearsals are held on Wednesday and Friday evenings in our own bandroom 7.30 until 9.30. 5 minutes from J1 M18 Rotherham.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top