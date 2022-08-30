Au revoir for Rushworth at Barnsley Brass

The musical partnership between William Rushworth and Barnsley Brass has come to an end.

Band Manager Martin Bland told 4BR: "After many happy and successful years together William has decided to take a break and spend more time at his wonderful French home.

We are very sorry to see such an inspirational figure leave us, and we can't thank him enough and fully understand his decision. We wish him and his family well for the future."

Very good terms

In response the MD, who led the band to a memorable double of Yorkshire Area and Third Section National title success in 2018 said that he left on "very good terms with everyone."



The Band Manager added: "We are now looking forward to a new chapter and a push to try and regain our First Section status in the very near future.

We hope to keep ties with Billy albeit after he has had a well-earned rest and break, and we look forward to working with a new conductor who shared his passion and determination to help the band to succeed."