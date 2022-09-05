                 

Grimethorpe rejoice in youthful appointments

Two rising stars will make their Grimethorpe contest debuts at Symphony Hall on the weekend.

Grimethorpe
Monday, 05 September 2022

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has welcomed two new signings ahead of their British Open challenge at Symphony Hall this weekend.

Lucy Heeley joins on repiano cornet with Jack Newborough coming in on BBb tuba.

Future

Band Manager Richard Windle told 4BR: "We are committed to investing in the future of Grimethorpe Band and Lucy and Jack represent everything that we're striving to achieve.

They are the very best in young playing talent. They are already making a huge impact and we are sure that they will enjoy long and successful roles with us."

Delighted

Lucy started playing in school aged 7 and progressed through the ranks with Chapeltown Silver Band to become assistant principal cornet where she competed at two National Finals.

A member of the National Childrens' and National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain, she has been principal cornet of Strata Brass and more recently, repiano with Carlton Mian Frickley Colliery. Lucy is also a keen trumpeter and is Principal Trumpet of Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra and the City of Sheffield Youth Orchestra.

She said: "I'm delighted to have joined Grimethorpe and I'm looking forward to the exciting opportunities and challenges that it brings — starting at the British Open."

The band under Michael Bach will be holding its open rehearsal on Thursday 8th September at Great Houghton Welfare Hall, Rotherham Rd, Barnsley (S72 0EG) starting at 7.15pm

Great place to start

Jack began also started playing at school, although on tenor horn. He soon joined Shirland Welfare Band and progressed through their ranks to play tuba in their senior ensemble. He is also past member of the National Childrens' and National Youth Bands of Great Britain.

He said: "I'm extremely grateful to have the opportunity to play with Grimethorpe and also look forward to the challenges this will bring. The British Open is a great place to start."

Open rehearsal

The band under the baton of Michael Bach will be holding its free open rehearsal on Thursday 8th September at Great Houghton Welfare Hall, Rotherham Rd, Great Houghton, Barnsley (S72 0EG) starting at 7.15pm prompt.

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

