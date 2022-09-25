New signings for Eikanger

Four new players join the ranks of Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag has welcome quartet of new players as it prepares for its appearances at the forthcoming SIDDIS Entertainment Contest in November and the Norwegian National Championships next February.

Thor-Atle Størksen comes in on repiano cornet from LaksevÃ¥g, after also gaining experience through the NygÃ¥rdslien School Band, HMKG, Hordvik Music Club and Bergen Brass Band.

He is joined in back row cornet section by Frida Seselje Rasmussen who has gained her experience through SmørÃ¥s School Music and the Flesland Music Club.

Nora Kirkevik Heggernes will come in on euphonium after graduating through the Ytrebygda School Corps, as well as the Flesland Music Club. The quartet is competed by Erlend Oian on solo baritone from Tertnes Brass.

The players will make their concert debuts with the band next month.

Congratulations and condolences

Eikanger has also sent its congratulations to its neighbours Manger Musikklag who recently celebrated their centenary with a special concert at Bergen's Grieghallen.

Members of the band recently joined with performers from 15 other local musical organisations for a special day long concert series, and which included a performance of condolence at the St Mary Anglican Church in Bergen in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.