Bousie set for marathon performance

Foden's Mark Bousie will be looking to complete the ultimate London test to help support a wonderful cause.

Foden's euphonium player Mark Bousie is making an early trip to London this weekend to take part in the London Marathon.

His playing focus for the band's defence of the National title will be put on hold for 26 miles 385 yards (42.195 kilometers) as he focusses his thoughts on the memory of his late father-in-law, Mike Sadler and raising funds for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Mike was a fit and healthy 63 year old when, just six weeks after his diagnosis, he died of a brain tumour in November 2020.

Survival rates are around 11% at present with treatments in desperate need of benefitting from investment in research and treatment outcomes.

Best way

Mark told 4BR: "By the time that Mike was admitted to hospital it was already too late, with no treatment available and the disease already at an advanced stage. We don't want any other family to have their world turned upside down by cancer.

I enjoy my running almost as much as playing with Foden's so this is the best way I can do something to help. It's a good job I'm not playing my euphonium as I run though."

Donate

If you can help and wish to donate, please go to:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-Bousie7