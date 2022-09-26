                 

*
banner

News

Bousie set for marathon performance

Foden's Mark Bousie will be looking to complete the ultimate London test to help support a wonderful cause.

Bousie
  Mark and his lads are regular runners

Monday, 26 September 2022

        

Foden's euphonium player Mark Bousie is making an early trip to London this weekend to take part in the London Marathon.

His playing focus for the band's defence of the National title will be put on hold for 26 miles 385 yards (42.195 kilometers) as he focusses his thoughts on the memory of his late father-in-law, Mike Sadler and raising funds for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Mike was a fit and healthy 63 year old when, just six weeks after his diagnosis, he died of a brain tumour in November 2020.

Survival rates are around 11% at present with treatments in desperate need of benefitting from investment in research and treatment outcomes.

Best way

Mark told 4BR: "By the time that Mike was admitted to hospital it was already too late, with no treatment available and the disease already at an advanced stage. We don't want any other family to have their world turned upside down by cancer.

I enjoy my running almost as much as playing with Foden's so this is the best way I can do something to help. It's a good job I'm not playing my euphonium as I run though."

Donate

If you can help and wish to donate, please go to:
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mark-Bousie7

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

rooms4groups

rooms4groups launches brass band partnership

September 26 • The leading brass band group hotel provider has linked up with Brass Bands England to benefit member bands.

Bousie

Bousie set for marathon performance

September 26 • Foden's Mark Bousie will be looking to complete the ultimate London test to help support a wonderful cause.

Brabbins

Brabbins to lead free masterclass

September 26 • Martyn Brabbins will lead a free masterclass seminar at the University of the West of England — and you can grab your place as a conductor or performer.

Reg Vardy

Meikle takes Band Manager role at Reg Vardy

September 26 • The experienced Scott Meikle has become the new Band Manager at Reg Vardy Band.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Albany Theatre Coventry

Sunday 2 October • Albany Road, Coventry CV5 6JQ

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Royal Hall Harrogate

Friday 7 October • Ripon Rd, Harrogate HG1 2SY

Watford Band - Watford Band - Last Night of the Proms

Saturday 8 October • St Lawrence Church, High Street, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire WD5 0AS

Vacancies »

Littleport Brass Band

September 26 • Under our new MD Ian Johnson, Littleport Brass have just one vacancy for a solo cornet. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own band room 7.30-9.30pm..

Crofton Silver Band

September 25 • PERCUSSION. Crofton Silver Band are looking for a Percussionist to add to their line up as the band looks forward to celebrating its 150th Anniversary next year with an exciting mix of concerts and contests.

Barnsley Brass

September 25 • Barnsley Brass has vacancies for Solo horn and Eb Bass players. We rehearse Monday and Thursday at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on A61 south of Barnsley..

Pro Cards »

John Durrant

MA LLCM TD CertEd (Dist)
Conductor, Band Trainer, Composer, Trumpet and Cornet Soloist, Arranger, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top