Grimethorpe offer free youth workshop

There is a great early Christmas prezzie to be had for free for young players thanks to the stars at Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Grimethorpe Colliery Band is hosting a free day for young brass players on Saturday 3rd December.

It will be held at Barnsley Civic Theatre from 10.00am to 3.00pm and will feature new music as the opportunity to work on some great Grimey classics.

There will be a short concert for friends and families at 2.30pm to showcase the music that has been worked on throughout the day.

Come along

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are encouraging as many players from the local area as well as from further afield to take part. The experienced tutors will be made up from members of the band who are in a unique position to inspire the next generation of players."

They added: "Grimethorpe is committed to investing in young people from all backgrounds. That is why the workshop day will continue to be and will always be free to all that want to attend."

All standards of players are welcome with people asked to say what their standard is so that the event can be fully inclusive and of greatest benefit Grimethorpe Colliery Band

All standards

The spokesperson added: "As an added incentive, if they've got a piece that they've been working on for an exam or a performance, please bring it along.

There will be a fantastic opportunity for one of the Grimethorpe tutors to help with it during the day — from a solo to a test-piece. All this and the Grimey players will reveal a few sectors of their own to make performances successful."

Sign up

All you have to do is sign up (with parental consent if appropriate) at:

https://grimethorpeband.co.uk/youth-band/