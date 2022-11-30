Report & Results: 2022 Belgian National Championships

Festival Brass ends 14 year wait for second Belgian National title success as section victories go to BB de Grensbewoners Smeermaas and Brasssband Panta Rhei in Heist-op-den-Berg.

There was an upset at the Belgian National Championships in Heist-op-den-Berg on the weekend as Festival Brass claimed the Blue Riband Championship Division honours for the first time since 2008.

It was only the second time that they had won the contest, as under MD Steven Verhaert they claimed the honours by topping both disciplines to beat defending champion Brassband Willebroek into second place, with Noordlimburgse Brassband in third.

After the cancellation of the National Championships in 2020 and 2021, the band will now represent the nation at the 2023 European Championships in Malmo.

Long wait

Victory ended a long 14 year wait for second title success for a band that was only formed in 2000, although they had come runner-up in 2010, 2012, 2018 and 2019. Earlier this year they came third at the Flemish Open and fifth at the Dutch Open.

Understandably then there were great scenes of celebration as the band was announced as thew new champion after earlier in the day producing a brace of table topping accounts of the set-work, 'The World Rejoicing' by Edward Gregson, followed by their own-choice selection of 'A Gabrieli Fantasy' later in the afternoon.

In addition to the overall title honours, and the 'Best Performance of the Set-Work' prize, their excellent percussion team took the 'Best Percussion' award on the set-work.

Hard work

Speaking on their Facebook page, Festival Brass Band stated: "The hard work of the past weeks, months and even years finally resulted in the National title.

Thank you Steven (MD) for leading us to the overall victory, winning both the set-test and own-choice piece by a clear margin. Congratulations to our amazing soloists for being so incredible.

For the first time in 14 years we will be heading to the Europeans again!"

No Willebroek success

There was to be no 22nd title success for the defending champion, as Brassband Willebroek ended runner-up for the first time since 2016 — their own-choice of 'A Gabrieli Fantasy' only managing to be placed third behind the winner and rivals Noordlimburgse (who performed 'Journey of the Lone Wolf').

Both bands ended on the same overall points, but Willebroek's higher set-work score took precedent.

Brass Band Heist equalled their best ever finish to end in fourth place overall thanks to a well worked own-choice account of 'Audivi, Media, Nocte', with former champions Brassband Buizingen in fifth and Kortrijk Brass Band in sixth.

First Division victory

In the First Division there was victory for BB de Grensbewoners Smeermaas conducted by Danny Aerden, as they continued their rise through the sections.

Having made their debuts in 2003, they have now won a fifth National title under their inspirational MD — adding to the Third and Second titles won in 2004, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Their performance of the colourful set-work 'From San Marco Quarter' proved crucial as it enabled them to pip rivals and former champion Brassband Bacchus after their tied on points following their own-choice selections of 'A King's Lie' (Stan Niewenhuis) and 'Amundsen' (Jonathan Bates) respectively.

Third place went to Mercator Brass Band who performed 'Excalibur' by Jan van der Roost as their own-choice selection.

Second Division

Although there was only one entry in the Second Division (no none in the Third this year) a well worked account of 'Compostela' by Thierry Deleruyelle, plus their own-choice of 'Flower Friction' by Lode Violet gave Brass Band Panta Rhei the honours.

Results:

Championship Division:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Sheona Wade; Joop van Dijk; Florent Didier

Set-Work: The World Rejoicing (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale) (Edward Gregson)

Set-Work/Own-Choice = Total

1. Festival Brass Band (Steven Verhaert): 291/291 = 582 (97.00%)

2. Brassband Willebroek (Frans Violet): 288/285 = 573 (95.50%)*

3. Noordlimburgse Brassband (Raf Van Looveren): 285/288 = 573 (95.50%)

4. Brass Band Heist (Bert van Thienen): 279/279 = 558 (93.00%)

5. Brassband Buizingen (Michel Leveugle): 270/276 = 546 (91.00%)

6. Kortrijk Brass Band (Ward de Ketelaere): 273/270 = 543 (90.50%)

7. Brassband Zele (Bart Van Der Strieckt): 276/264 = 540 (90.00%)*

8. Brass Band Leieland (Allan Withington): 267/273 = 540 (90.00%)

9. Brassband Ghent (Luc Vertommen): 264/267 = 531 (88.50%)

Best Performance of Set Work: Festival Brass Band

Best Percussion: Festival Brass Band

Best Soloist on Own Choice: Yvonne Peters (flugel) — Brassband Willebroek





First Division:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Sheona Wade; Joop van Dijk

Set-Work: From San Marco Quarter (Joop van Dijk)

Set-Work/Own-Choice = Total

1. BB de Grensbewoners Smeermaas (Danny Aerden): 282/282 = 564 (94.00%)*

2. Brassband Bacchus (Bart Van Neyghem): 279/285 =564 (94.00%)

3. Mercator Brass Band (Johan De Win): 276/279 = 555 (92.50%)

4. Brass band Scaldis (Yves Wuyts): 267/267 = 534 (89.00%)

5. Braz'Art (Geert Verschaeve): 264/264 = 528 (88.00%)





Second Division:

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Sheona Wade; Joop van Dijk

Set-Work: Compostela (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Set-Work/Own-Choice = Total

1. Brasssband Panta Rhei (Tim de Maeseneer): 283/285 = 568 (94.67%)