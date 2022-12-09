                 

News

On the ninth day of Christmas...

There's the chance to sing alongside Matt Ford and the National Champion Foden's Band.

Matt Ford
  Matt Ford has teamed up with Foden's Band for a number of great concerts

Friday, 09 December 2022

        

It's a fantastic festive chance to get a wonderful New Year present.

Supported by Arts Council England and Love Music Trust, it's a great opportunity for young singers aged 11-19 attending secondary schools or college within Cheshire East to apply for a chance to receive a singing session with Matt looking at the stylistic approach to Big Band and Swing singing on a selected song.

Masterclass

His masterclass will take place on Thursday 16th March 2023 at Bradwall Village Hall, followed by the lucky winners having the opportunity to rehearse their song with Foden's Band.

On Tuesday 21st March those on the vocal programme will be invited to perform their song on stage at Congleton Town Hall in a concert with Foden's Band, in an event that will also feature Matt.

Matt Ford is regarded as one of the finest big band singers in the UK and has enjoyed a great musical association with Foden's.

Find out more

To enter for a chance to link up with Matt and Foden's, go to: https://www.lovemusictrust.com/parents-and-pupils/matt-ford-vocal-masterclass/?fbclid=IwAR0TDSn1bHEN7E6MVZnJrt7C0Q_AYKY11GgMuC4b4DYPTIcjbAJds0lX7D8

        

