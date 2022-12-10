                 

World Rankings — December 2022

The latest Band Supplies — 4barsrest Rankings see considerable changes throughout the top 200, but with the top three storming ahead after a busy few weeks of contesting.

  Brighouse and Rastrick celebrating their Brass in Concert win

Foden's Band's third National title in four attempts cements its position in second place, while Brighouse and Rastrick's first Brass in Concert title in 15 years puts the polish on a great year, despite missing out on the National Finals!

Cory, meanwhile, is guaranteed a 16th successive year at the top following a year in which it 'only' won the European Championships out of the majors.

It's also the season of National events around Europe, and success for Brass Band Oberösterreich (Austria), Lyngby-Taarbaek (Denmark), 3BA (Germany), Schoonhoven (Netherlands), 1st Old Boys Association Silver (Northern Ireland), Gota Brass (Sweden) and Treize Etoiles (Switzerland) means advancement up the table for all of them.

The other contests taking place since the last update were:

Fife Festival of Brass — won by Kingdom Brass
Wychavon Festival — won by City of Bradford
Siddis Brass — won by Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag
Durham County BBA — won by Westoe
Borders Entertainment — won by Irvine and Dreghorn
SWBBA Torquay — won by Camborne Town
Oxfordshire BBA — won by Michelmersh Silver
NEMBBA Contest — won by Yorkshire Imperial
Band Supplies Scottish Challenge — won by Bathgate
US Open — won by Five Lakes Silver Band

Top 10 bands


1. Cory
2. Foden's
3. Brighouse and Rastrick
4. Tredegar
5. Black Dyke
6. Valaisia Brass Band
7. Flowers
8. Eikanger-Bjorsvik
9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
10. Stavanger

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

