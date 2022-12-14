RNCM looks for final engagement to reach target

The Royal Northern College of Music is hoping to meet its fund raising target with a little more festive generosity.

The Royal Northern College of Music is hoping that there will be a final festive surge of generosity of to help it meet its £60,000 'Engage Appeal' fun raising target.

The appeal hopes to help fund the RNCM's 'Engage' programme which looks to find creative ways to harness what they call the "the positive impact music can have on mental health, education, personal confidence, growth and aspiration."

Next generation

They state that "it takes skill, passion, support and training to make a musician. Your donation will raise up the next generation of performers, composers and artists."

Various amounts can be donated, with the first £25,000 raised being matched by RNCM Chair, Ravi Gupta.

At present the appeal has raised over £48,000 towards its overall target.

Find out more

To find out more go to:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/support/how-you-can-help/rncm-engage-appeal/