Bannister support for GUS

Soprano star Andrew Bannister joins GUS Band to boost Midland Area Challenge.

The GUS Band has announced that the experienced soprano player Andrew Bannister will be joining their line-up for their Midland Regional Championship challenge in Corby next month.

The former Grimethorpe Colliery and Brighouse & Rastrick player, helped the band at the Brass in Concert Championship in November as well as a host of other concerts throughout the last 12 months.

Enjoyed

The Eclipse artist has spent the past couple of years helping out many bands across the country, from Cory in Wales to Kirkintilloch Kelvin in Scotland, something that he is keen to continue.

"I've really enjoyed working with GUS over the last few months,"he said. "They're a great group of people and the GUS name is one of the most evocative in the brass band world".

Terrific player





Speaking about the news, GUS Band Musical Director Christopher Bond told 4BR: "Andrew is a terrific player and bandsperson, and we have benefited enormously from his association with us over the last year.

It's another boost as we look to qualify for the National Finals at the Area contest."