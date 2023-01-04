Black Dyke to start concert year in Morley

Black Dyke Band will kick start their 2023 concert year with an appearance at the 'Leeds Best of Brass' series.

Black Dyke Band opens its 2023 concert year with a short visit to one of its favourite venues — Morley Town Hall.

Their appearance under Prof Nicholas Childs on Saturday 14th January is part of the 'Leeds Best of Brass' series.

It has already seen the likes of Carlton Main Frickley, Leyland and Reg Vardy appear, and will continue after the Queensbury band with Grimethorpe Colliery, Foden's, Brighouse & Rastrick and Rothwell Temperance.

Audience series

The band will bring its audience friendly brand of entertainment with music from Sousa and Suppe to Lalo Schifrin and Quincy Jones in the first half, Holst and Berlin to Ravel and Piazzolla in the second.

Featured soloists will include Daniel Thomas, Gavin Saynor, Brett Baker, Richard Marshall and Stephanie Binns.

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band-leeds-best-of-brass-2022-2023/?venue=1420

As part of their promotional activity the concert organisers interviewed Alison Childs.

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2022/12/15/black-dyke-band-interview-2022-23/

