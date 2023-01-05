                 

News

Life and legacy of Bramwell Tovey to be celebrated

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the musical life of Bramwell Tovey later this month — and it can be enjoyed on-line.

Bramwell Tovey
  Bramwell Tovey died in July 2022 aged 69.

Thursday, 05 January 2023

        

The life, music and legacy of Bramwell Tovey will be marked with a special concert by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra on Sunday 15th January.

'Celebrating Maestro Bramwell Tovey: His Life & Music' will be held at the Orpheum Theatre in the city (2.00pm local time) and will also be available online.

Music and memories

The concert will feature performances of Elgar's 'Enigma Variations' and Beethoven's '7th Symphony', as well as works by Mahler, Morlock, Strauss and Vaughan Williams.

Led by conductors Tania Miller, Gordon Gerrard and Rosemary Thompson, it will also feature soloists James Ehnes performing Barber's 'Violin Concerto' and soprano Tracy Dahl joining him for Goddard's 'Vocalise for Soprano and Violin'.

It will be hosted by Bramwell Tovey's close friend Christopher Gaze to celebrate his life through memories, stories and music.

Bramwell Tovey O.C., O.M., who died in July 2022, was Music Director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra for 18 years. His legacy is maintained through the Bramwell Tovey Memorial Fund as well as through the work undertaken at the Tovey Centre for Music.

Further details

For further details go to:
https://www.vancouversymphony.ca/event/celebrating-maestro-tovey/?fbclid=IwAR2pUXuCO0IoPtY_NY_N_CZ5bc6oULl4iVLK5V1BhyDUTyn4RtVHc3Q3-VM

        

