In for Repair Shop restoration...

A century old brass band bass drum belonging to Dalkeith & Monktonhall Band has been given the expert restoration treatment by the experts of the popular show The Repair Shop.

  The programme will be broadcast on 12th January

Friday, 06 January 2023

        

A much loved brass band bass drum belonging to Dalkeith & Monktonhall Band has been refurbished by the restoration experts on the popular BBC television programme 'The Repair Shop'.

Band members discovered the drum, believed to be over a century old, while moving to new rehearsal premises in 2021. The team felt it was worth trying to get it restored and decided to contact the BBC to see if it was something that would be suitable for the popular show.

Broadcast

The repair was carried out during last summer and the results will be shown on the programme on Thursday 12th January.

"The drum was handed over to programme specialists in February this year by band member Sally Chute, my husband Jim who is band chairman and myself,"Band Secretary Heather Henderson said. "This wasn't an easy task as the show's filming locations are near Chichester in West Sussex, but the results were amazing."

Return

Former Scottish Brass Band Association President and historian Alan McLaren assisted the programme with some of the band's history, photos and other background information.

The Repair Shop production company, Ricochet, invited additional members of the band to attend and play at the reveal of the repaired instrument.

You can see and hear about the bass drum's history and repair at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001h0vd at 3.45pm on Thursday 12th January.

        

