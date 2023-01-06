                 

*
banner

News

Mercer & Barker look to break into States

Mouthpiece manufacturer Mercer & Barker is looking to make a mark on their first trip to the United States of America.

Mercer & Barker
  Mercer & Barker have made a major impact with their mouthpieces

Friday, 06 January 2023

        

Mouthpiece maker Mercer & Barker will be travelling to the United States in February to attend the leading Tuba-Euphonium Workshop at Brucker Hall, Fort Myer in Arlington near Washington DC.

It will mark the brand's first formal appearance in the USA following the hugely encouraging response that have received from a growing North American customer base.

Great response

They will be setting up their trade stand from the 1st — 4th February at the event presented by the US Army Band, and told 4BR: "We are delighted to be making our first trip to the States to build on the great response we have been receiving from players there for our full range of products.

We are looking forward to meeting those who have changed to our mouthpieces and the meet new customers too. This is such an exciting time for us as we reach out to yet more new markets."

The Mercer & Barker stand will be part of an extensive feature of concerts, recitals, exhibits, masterclasses, and lectures by leading low-brass authorities from around the world.

Find out more

https://www.usarmyband.com/workshops/tuba-euphonium-workshop

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mercer & Barker

Mercer & Barker look to break into States

January 6 • Mouthpiece manufacturer Mercer & Barker is looking to make a mark on their first trip to the United States of America.

Van Looy

ABC help for players from Van Looy

January 6 • The Belgian euph star launches his own line of Adjustable Heavy Bottom Caps for the full range of baritone and euphonium brands.

Pemberton

Hall way departure from Pemberton B

January 6 • A new work opportunity means the departure of Jay Hall from the MD role at Pemberton Old Wigan B Band.

Repair Shop

In for Repair Shop restoration...

January 6 • A century old brass band bass drum belonging to Dalkeith & Monktonhall Band has been given the expert restoration treatment by the experts of the popular show The Repair Shop.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 5 • Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Cornet player and Percussionist (Kit or Tuned), to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks for 2023.

Besses Boys' Band

January 5 • Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section) are looking to fill the positions of Flugel, 2nd Trombone, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned Percussion. . . Band rehearsals: . . Monday and Friday, 19:30 - 21:30,. Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.

Bakewell Silver Band

January 4 • Bakewell Band are looking for cornet players to join the team (position negotiable incl. Sop). Also Kit player and Percussionist.. We are a friendly, supportive, and ambitious 4th section band, that rehearse on Wednesday nights in Bakewell. Get in touch.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus
Composer, conductor, teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top