Mercer & Barker look to break into States

Mouthpiece manufacturer Mercer & Barker is looking to make a mark on their first trip to the United States of America.

Mouthpiece maker Mercer & Barker will be travelling to the United States in February to attend the leading Tuba-Euphonium Workshop at Brucker Hall, Fort Myer in Arlington near Washington DC.

It will mark the brand's first formal appearance in the USA following the hugely encouraging response that have received from a growing North American customer base.

Great response

They will be setting up their trade stand from the 1st — 4th February at the event presented by the US Army Band, and told 4BR: "We are delighted to be making our first trip to the States to build on the great response we have been receiving from players there for our full range of products.

We are looking forward to meeting those who have changed to our mouthpieces and the meet new customers too. This is such an exciting time for us as we reach out to yet more new markets."

The Mercer & Barker stand will be part of an extensive feature of concerts, recitals, exhibits, masterclasses, and lectures by leading low-brass authorities from around the world.

https://www.usarmyband.com/workshops/tuba-euphonium-workshop