Past, present and future for Foden's at home and at RNCM Festival

A new 'Heritage Centre' will help secure the future as well celebrate the National Champion's rich history, whilst their RNCM appearance this weekend will do the same...

Foden's Band has been enjoying life at their rehearsal base in Sandbach as they work on preparing for their appearance at weekend's RNCM Brass Band Festival in Manchester.

Heritage Centre

With their future musical accommodation now secure, they have also been exploring their rich history with extensive work undertaken as part of a successful Heritage Lottery funding application to display artifacts, memorabilia and material for public display and research as part of its new in-house 'Heritage Centre'.

It will feature an invaluable archive of programmes, images, inventories, instruments, uniforms and other items from the band's formation in 1902 to date. A large number of these are already QR coded with further descriptions via the band's heritage website.



The website itself contains over 100 digitised '78's and LPs as well as articles and video content.

Proud history

Speaking about the project Band Manager Mark Wilkinson commented: "Everyone has worked hard to secure the future of Foden's Band. And through a great deal of generosity that has now been done.

However, we have a very proud history that also demands to be enjoyed and celebrated and we hope people will visit us as well as looking on-line."

4BR was informed that the band will shortly to publish further details of opening times that coincide with the chance to hear Foden's in rehearsal.

It's a great boost as we look forward to our appearance at the RNCM Festival where we have a programme that also looks back as well as forward Mark Wilkinson

Festival boost

Mark added: "It's a great boost as we look forward to our appearance at the RNCM Festival where we have a programme that also looks back as well as forward with works by Wilfred Heaton, Gilbert Vinter, Howard Snell, Howard Blake, Debussy, Stanford — and our own dedication to Bramwell Tovey."

Further information and RNCM tickets:

Foden's heritage Centre: www.fodensbandheritage.co.uk

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/fodens-band-3/