RNCM prepares for enthralling Brass Band Festival

The RNCM in Manchester is getting ready to welcome world class bands and performers to enthral audiences at this year's Brass Band Festival.

The RNCM Brass Band Festival takes place this weekend in Manchester.

Kicking off on Friday evening, 'Looking to the Future, Celebrating the Past', will feature the likes of Foden's, Grimethorpe, Tredegar, Black Dyke, Cory and Brighouse & Rastrick, as well as Wardle Academy Brass and both the Junior RNCM Brass Band and the senior RNCM Brass Band.

Featured soloists include James Fountain, Isobel Daws, Daniel Thomas, Michael Cavanagh, A4 Brass Quartet and Roksana Dabkowska, whilst there are additional attractions in the form of presentations by Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh looking back over his involvement in the event and by Brass Bands England.

Generations

Curated for the last time by Paul, the music spans the generations — from the core classics of Ireland, Howells, Bantock and Goffin to major contemporary additions to the repertoire from the likes of Birtwistle, Bingham, Pickard and Higgins.

All this and the legacy of Bramwell Tovey who made such an impression on this event over the years will be celebrated by a series of new works, as will the 60th birthday of composer John Pickard.

Impact

Speaking about the event Murray Greig, Director of Brass at the RNCM, said: "The Festival is a reminder of the incredible and uplifting impact of brass band music in all its glory.

The weekend will be filled with performances from the country's leading bands and performers who will enthral and entertain our audiences!"

More information and purchase tickets:



http://Go to: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/festivals/rncm-brass-band-festival-2023/

Individual concerts:

Foden's Band

Friday 27th January (7.30pm)

Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/fodens-band-3/





Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Saturday 28th January (11.00am)

Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/grimethorpe-colliery-band-2/





Wardle Academy Brass

Saturday 28th January (1.45pm)

Tickets: (free admission, ticket required)

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/wardle-academy-brass-band/





Tredegar Band

Saturday 28th January (3.00pm)

Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band-2/





Junior RNCM Brass Band

Saturday 28th January (4.45pm)

Tickets: (free admission, ticket required)

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/junior-rncm-brass-band-2/





Black Dyke Band

Saturday 28th January (7.30pm)

Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/black-dyke-band-2/





RNCM Brass Band

Sunday 29th January (11.00am)

Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/rncm-brass-band-2/





A4 Brass Quartet

Sunday 29th January (1.45pm)

Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/a4-brass-quartet/





Cory Band

Sunday 29th January (3.00pm)

Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/cory-band/





Brighouse & Rastrick

Sunday 29th January (6.30pm)

Tickets:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/brighouse-and-rastrick-band-2/