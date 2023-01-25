                 

First Musicians' Census launched

A new census of musicians throughout the UK is looking to provide an accurate picture of the industry and what help it, and the people who work in it, need.

Census
  The Musicians' Census is supported by the Musicians' Union and industry partners

Wednesday, 25 January 2023

        

The first Musicians' Census has been launched to try and give an accurate picture of the lives of the people that make up the music industry in the UK.

Jointly funded by the Musicians' Union and Help Musicians alongside industry partners, the independent survey hopes to be able to give a much more accurate insight to help better support the industry and those who work in it.

Open

The Census is open to anyone who considers themselves to be a musician in the UK who earns an income from music or plans to earn an income in the future.

It is open to all performers, teachers, studio engineers, composers etc both fully professional, amateur or consider themselves freelancers. It is open to those over the age of 16.

Better

They state: "Musicians are heading into 2023 facing a perfect storm of challenges, from the barriers to touring brought about by Brexit, to the ongoing difficulties in reconnecting with audiences post-pandemic, to the cost of living and cost of working crisis.

In order to provide the best possible support, we need to get to know the music community better; who you are, where you are, what you do and what support you need to keep doing it."

Find out more

To find out more and complete the census go to: https://www.musicianscensus.co.uk/

        

