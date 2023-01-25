                 

*
banner

News

Interview with Edward Gregson

We talk to composer Edward Gregson about the forthcoming RNCM Brass Band Festival which takes place this weekend in Manchester.

Edward Gregson
  Edward Gregson is a former Principal of the RNCM in Manchester

Wednesday, 25 January 2023

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

With the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend we catch up with composer Edward Gregson who as the college's former Principal was one of the driving forces behind securing a permanent home for the showcase event in the heart of Manchester.

His works for the medium have also been performed many times there — including this year his latest major test -piece, 'The World Rejoicing' as well as works he has written to celebrate the life of his great friend Bramwell Tovey and Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

First though we asked him to assess the importance of the festival and the contribution made to it by its Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Edward Gregson

Interview with Edward Gregson

January 25 • We talk to composer Edward Gregson about the forthcoming RNCM Brass Band Festival which takes place this weekend in Manchester.

Census

First Musicians' Census launched

January 25 • A new census of musicians throughout the UK is looking to provide an accurate picture of the industry and what help it, and the people who work in it, need.

Unite

Beazer double as Unite look forward to new year

January 25 • Unite the Union Band celebrated a fine 2022 at their recent awards evening — but they are mow looking ahead to see what the new year brings.

RNCM

RNCM prepares for enthralling Brass Band Festival

January 25 • The RNCM in Manchester is getting ready to welcome world class bands and performers to enthral audiences at this year's Brass Band Festival.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Vernon Building Society (Poynton) Brass Band

Sunday 29 January • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Cinderford Band

January 24 • Cinderford Band (2nd Section and based in Gloucestershire) under our new MD Steve Kane, are looking for a 2nd Trombone player/Bb Bass player to complete our final line up for the West of England Regional Finals in Torquay on Sunday 12th March and beyond.

Croft Silver Band

January 22 • Croft Silver Band are looking to find enthusiastic cornet and bass players who would like to join our friendly 4th Section band for the Regional Championship contest in March and beyond.

Ratby Cooperative

January 20 • Ratby Band are inviting applications for MUSICAL DIRECTOR - Working alongside Artistic Director Mareika Gray, the role is Resident MD of the Ratby Senior Band (Ch Sec) and overall Musical Director of Ratby's five ensembles, leading our team of conductors

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top