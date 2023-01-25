Interview with Edward Gregson

We talk to composer Edward Gregson about the forthcoming RNCM Brass Band Festival which takes place this weekend in Manchester.

With the RNCM Brass Band Festival taking place this weekend we catch up with composer Edward Gregson who as the college's former Principal was one of the driving forces behind securing a permanent home for the showcase event in the heart of Manchester.

His works for the medium have also been performed many times there — including this year his latest major test -piece, 'The World Rejoicing' as well as works he has written to celebrate the life of his great friend Bramwell Tovey and Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

First though we asked him to assess the importance of the festival and the contribution made to it by its Artistic Director Paul Hindmarsh...