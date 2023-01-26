                 

RPS Award nomination for Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra'

Gavin Higgins' immense work is nominated for a Royal Philharmonic Society Award — whilst conductor Martyn Brabbins and soloist Nardus Williams also gain recognition for their work.

Higgins
  Gavin Higgins has been nominated in the Blue Riband 'Large Scale Composition' category

Thursday, 26 January 2023

        

Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra', has been nominated for a 2023 Royal Philharmonic Society Award.

The work received its world premiere at the 2022 BBC Proms performed by Tredegar Band and the National Orchestra of Wales under conductor Ryan Bancroft and immediately gained widespread critical acclaim.

Outstandingly imaginative and engaging

It has been nominated in the 'Large-Scale Composition' category for works regarded as being "outstandingly imaginative and engaging". It will battle for the Blue Riband honour alongside works from the other nominated composers, George Lewis, Joe Cutler and Rebecca Saunders.

The RPS Awards are regarded as 'the BAFTA's of classical music' with this year's nominations reflecting what they state was "the far reaching and resounding impact that classical music has nationally".

Past winners of the 'Large-Scale Composition' category include composers Oliveier Messiaen, Witould Lutoslawski, Peter Maxwell Davies, Mark Anthony Turnage,Rebecca Saunders, George Benjamin, Thomas Ades and Harrison Birtwistle.

Wonderful honour

Speaking to 4BR this morning Gavin, who is Composer in Association with the National Orchestra of Wales, said: "It's wonderful honour to be nominated for what are regarded as the leading classical music awards in the UK and beyond.

Since that memorable world premiere the work has been hailed as a breakthrough moment for the brass band movement — and one that I hope can be built on for in the future."

He added: "I'm so very, very happy of course. There are so many people to thank but it couldn't have been made possible without the determination of Lisa Tregale, Director of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the orchestra itself, the amazing Ryan Bancroft and the quite incredible Tredegar Band and Ian Porthouse.

That they have also been nominated in the RPS 'Inspiration Award' category tells you everything about their commitment to the project. That's a public vote so please make sure you vote for them!"

Incredible

In response to the news, Ian Porthouse said. "It was perhaps the greatest moment of Tredegar's musical history to perform Gavin's work with the National Orchestra of Wales at the BBC Proms.

The response on the night and since has simply been incredible. Gavin an amazing composer and we hope that his composition gains the recognition it deserves."

Brabbins and Williams

Further good news for the brass banding world has seen conductor Martyn Brabbins, Music Director at English National Opera, and guest conductor of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in 2022 nominated in the 'Conductor of the Year' category, whilst soprano singer Nardus Williams, who was the guest soloist with the National Youth Band at its 70th anniversary concert in London has been nominated in the 'Young Artist' category.

RNCM Festival and RPS Vote

Meanwhile, Tredegar will link up again with Gavin Higgins as they perform his work 'So Spoke Albion' at the RNCM Brass Band Festival on Saturday 28th January.

To vote for Tredegar Band for the RPS Inspiration Award:

https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/awards/rps_music_awards/inspiration-award/inspiration-awards-voting-form

Tredegar Band at RNCM Brass Band Festival
Tickets: https://www.rncm.ac.uk/performance/tredegar-town-band-2/

        

