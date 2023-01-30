Composer appeal for National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain competition

The chancel of writing for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has seen works from all corners of the globe battle for a finalist place.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has announced the finalists for their 2023 Young Composer Competition.

It attracted a hugely encouraging worldwide response, with the eventual finalists coming from the USA, Singapore, Belgium, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

Finalists

22 year old Jack Yagerline (bottom right) has already gained a BMus in Composition from James Madison University in the USA, studying with Eric Guinivan and Jason Haney, and is currently pursuing his MMus from University of North Carolina Green under Mark Engebretson and Alejandro Rutty.

He has collaborated with numerous ensembles, including the James Madison University Percussion Ensemble and University Wind Symphony, as well as the Invicta Saxophone Quartet.

Kang Ning Lim (top left) from Singapore graduated from King's College London with a first-class honour's degree and Masters. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in composition at the University of Bristol with Prof John Pickard.

The 28 year old's 'Serenata del Caffe' was recently given its world premiere in Singapore, whilst 'Hues' received its premiere by the Bristol Ensemble in 2022.

Belgian composer Lennert Van Laenen (top centre) began percussion lessons with Walter van de Venne before studying with Chin Cheng Lin.

The 19 years old plays with Brassband Willebroek and has already won several composition competitions.

Mandy Leung (top right) from Hong Kong is a multi-instrumentalist, arranger and composer. The 28 year old has been supported by the PRS WMM fund and Sound and Music's COVID-19 Composer Award, and her 'Funeral March' was broadcast on Radio 3 by BBC NOW as part of Composition: Wales 2021.

Her latest commissions include 'Nostos' from Opera North, 'Mae Yna Obaith' from National Eisteddfod and Ty Cerdd, and 'Sky Lanterns' from HK Arts Development Council.

24 year old Charlotte McGregor Graham (bottom centre), has studied under Lucy Pankhurst as well as at Salford University under Tom Davoren, where she received a 'Highly Commended' prize as part of the Kirklees Composition Competition.

Since 2020 she has studied in Wales with John Hardy and recently wrote a euphonium solo with electronic accompaniment performed by Gary Curtin, and a march for The Band of the Welsh Guards.

Daniel Hall (bottom left) graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and has already made a significant mark in the brass band world.

The 26 year old's 'Smoke Sketches' and 'Sanctuary!' were the test-pieces for the National Youth Championships of Great Britain and European Youth Championships respectively. In 2019, his work, 'A Dialogue of Transmogrified Souls' claimed the seventh European Composers Competition in Switzerland.

We received more entries than I dared imagine and from a globally diverse range of young composers NYBBGB CEO Mark Bromley

Denis Wick

Adjudication panel

The six compositions will now be judged by a panel consisting of NYBBGB Artistic Director, Dr. Childs, Sarah Ioannides, Guest Conductor for the 2023 Summer Course, and composer Dorothy Gates.

Dr Childs told 4BR: "The response to the competition was phenomenal, so choosing a final six was a real challenge. Each has shown a good understanding of balancing the technical challenges of a youth band work with a commercial appeal.

Their entries are all highly original and reflective of their own styles, and we are really looking forward to discussing them in detail."

Prizes

The overall winner will receive a £1,000 prize together with an offer from Prima Vista Musikk for publication, and will also have their work performed by the NYBBGB Youth Band under Sarah Ionnades.

The runner up will receive £250 and, if it is suitable, will have their piece performed by the Children's Band.

Global range

NYBBGB CEO Mark Bromley added: "We received more entries than I dared imagine and from a globally diverse range of young composers. The final six are all really high quality, so to narrow it down is going to be a hard choice for the judges.

I'm also certain the NYBBGB will maintain a relationship with each of these young composers as they develop their careers."