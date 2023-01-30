Wantage welcome Stewart for Red Priest

The experienced Scott Stewart will play solo trombone with Wantage Band at the forthcoming London & Southern Counties Area Championships.

The Wantage Band has announced the signing of the experienced trombonist Scott Stewart as they prepare for the forthcoming challenge of 'Red Priest' at the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships.

He will temporarily fill the solo trombone role after Mike Wallbridge took the opportunity to undertake family requirements over the next few months.

Experience

Scott is the Musical Director of Andover Town Band and a former principal trombone of Woodfalls Band. He has performed extensively at the highest level, with Wantage stating that they were delighted to welcome him for their Stevenage challenge after he helped the band at the Wychavon and LBBA Contests later last year.

"It's been great to have an opportunity with Wantage under Paul Holland's direction,"he said.

"To be able to pick up my trombone again and balance playing with conducting responsibilities is great. I'm looking forward to keeping the seat warm for Mike's return and to my first foray into the London & Southern Counties Area contest."

Asset

In response to the news, MD, Paul Holland said: "We are extremely grateful to Scott for helping us out. He was an asset to our fine performance in Wychavon last November and I'm sure he will be integral to our performance of 'Red Priest'."

Concert

Before the contest, Scott will appear at Wantage's concert on Saturday 4th February at the Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot with Besson cornet star Dewi Griffiths and guest MD Ian Porthouse.

Tickets can be purchased at: www.cornerstone-arts.org/whats/wantage-band-concert-cornet-soloist-dewi-griffiths-0