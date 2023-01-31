Funeral details announced for Nigel Birch

The funeral arrangements for the popular Lions Youth Band conductor Nigel Birch have been announced.

4BR has been informed that the funeral of the respected conductor Nigel Birch will be held on Monday 6th February at 3.30pm at Crewe Crematorium.

The family has requested that those who attend do so if bright colours — and especially purple and red. An invitation has been extended to join the family at The Flying Lady pub in Crewe following the service.

Nigel was the inspirational driving force behind the Lions Youth Brass Band for over 35 years.

Donations will be split between Lions Youth Brass and Sandbach Bowling Club.