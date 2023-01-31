                 

News

Trombone troubles...

The British Trombone Society is hoping the international parcel carrier DPD will do the right thing to get a valuable instrument back to them.

lOST
  It is still hoped the instrument will find its way back to the BTS

Tuesday, 31 January 2023

        

The British Trombone Society has demanded that the international parcel delivery provider DPD "do the right thing"to return an instrument to them after they were informed that its whereabouts were unknown only to find that it had been subsequently being advertised for sale.

As part of its charitable activities, the society lends high-calibre trombones to deserving young people for furtherance of their studies.

At the end of August 2022, a Yamaha YSL-882GO F/Bb trombone donated by Peter Moore went missing whilst being shipped by the courier from the society's service agent in Birmingham to a student in Devon.

Missing

Simon Minshall, President of the British Trombone Society told 4BR: "Using DPD's parcel app, the trombone was tracked to the Aldridge Depot in Walsall where a Missing Parcel enquiry was opened.

However, after several weeks of being told that the company was still searching for the instrument it was deemed to be 'whereabouts unknown' with DPD offering to close the matter with an offer of £50 compensation.

Further to our investigations and to the diligence of the Society's agent and staff, the trombone was located, being advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace."

Sold

Simon added that it was understood that DPD had sent the trombone to their 'Lost Property' section where it had subsequently passed to an auction house when no one had claimed it. The instrument had then been sold via an auction house to a private buyer.

Simon added: "There is no fault attached to the seller at all as they acted in complete good faith. However, DPD now need to do the right thing and make the necessary arrangements to return the instrument to the British Trombone Society where it can then be used for its original purpose."

More information:

Find out more: https://www.britishtrombonesociety.org/news/anoth-trombone-goes-missing/

        

