New global representation for trumpet star

British trumpeter Matilda Lloyd is to be represented by management group HarrisonParrott.

The former BBC Young Musician of the Year Brass Finalist made her BBC Proms debut in 2016 with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

27-year-old will now join their roster of artists and follows a 2022/23 season that has included engagements with the Pomeranian Philharmonic and Bad Reichenhaller Philharmoniker, Oulu Sinfonia and the Orchestre de l'OpÃ©ra Rouen as well as appearances at Cadogan Hall and St George's Bristol with the Bath Festival Orchestra.

Her recital projects include programmes with organ and piano but also with Gesualdo Six, and with the Solus Trumpet Ensemble, which she founded.

Mentored by Swedish trumpeter HÃ¥kan Hardenberger, Matilda Lloyd has gained widespread critical acclaim for her artist outlook, which includes a strong advocacy for exploring new as well as forgotten avenues of repertoire. A new concerto by Robin Haigh is being prepared for a world premiere in 2024.

CD release

April 2023 will also see the release of her debut album for Chandos Records entitled 'Casta Diva', showcasing Italian operatic arias in new arrangements for trumpet and orchestra, recorded with Britten Sinfonia and Rumon Gamba. Two further Chandos albums will follow.

One of London Mozart Players' Education Ambassadors, music education and the wellbeing of musicians is very important to Matilda.

Photo credit: Copyright — Geoffroy Schied