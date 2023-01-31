                 

Alex Humphreys to host National Youth Championships

The BBC Newsround presenter and brass band player Alex Humphreys will host the 2023 National Youth Brass Championships in Stockport.

Alex Humphreys
  The popular BBC presenter is to host the Championships

Tuesday, 31 January 2023

        

Brass Bands England has announced that its 2023 National Youth Championships of Great Britain is to be hosted by popular children's television presenter, BBC journalist and brass band musician, Alex Humphreys.

The Youth Champs take place on Saturday 25th March at Stockport Grammar School and will offer an inclusive event of no-competitive and competitive music making hosted by Alex who will be well known to the competitors as a presenter on the iconic BBC 'Newsround' programme.

Brass band background

Alex has a strong brass band background, having started playing the cornet aged 7, and is a member of City of Cardiff (Melingriffith).

She has also played with Northop Silver and Parc & Dare Band, as well as working with the Proms TV team, co-presenting S4C's prime-time entertainment series, 'Band Cymru', and the youth music competition, 'Band Ieuenctid Cymru'.

Alex also taught Blue Peter presenter, Barney Harwood, to play the trombone as part of his 'Big Brass Challenge'.

Fun and inspiring

Commenting on her latest brass band role, Alex said: "I'm really looking forward to presenting this year's Youth Champs, and I know it's going to be a fun and inspiring day for all involved.

I know from experience how hard our young musicians work and how important it is that we all show our encouragement and support by providing a great experience."

She added: "We are lucky to have this national event to enable us to do that, and provide high-quality performance opportunities at a national level. Thank you to all of the bands who are busy preparing — and I can't wait to see you there!"

With 38 youth bands performing throughout the day across two halls, Alex will be joined by long-standing Youth Champs compere, David Hayward.

Alex Humphreys

Come along

Speaking about the event, Kenny Crookston, CEO of Brass Bands England, said: "If you know one of the youth band leaders or conductors, why not come along and support them?

Or perhaps you used to perform in one of the bands yourself. We would love for you to come and join us to support those current players and help us make this event a fantastic experience for the young people taking part."

Tickets:

Booking ahead is advised. Advance tickets are priced at £13, £5 for children, with under 5s going free.

Tickets can be purchased from the Brass Bands England website at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/373


Images copyright: Sian Trenberth and Guzelian

        

