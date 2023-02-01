Brighouse looks for march help

The Brighouse Charity Gala is looking for two bands to help entertain the crowds through the town on its big day.

The Brighouse Charity Gala Committee is hoping that they can persuade two local bands to take part in their event on June 23rd.

The popular procession sees numerous floats and attractions and involves a short march (about 1 mile) through the town.

Family event

Spokesperson Pat Parker told 4BR: "It's a great family event and we are hopefully looking to book two local bands to play. We can offer a fee and expenses, so if anyone is interested, please get in touch. We would love to be able to entertain the crowds with some great brass band music."

Contact Pat at: patparker939@yahoo.co.uk