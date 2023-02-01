                 

*
banner

News

Brighouse looks for march help

The Brighouse Charity Gala is looking for two bands to help entertain the crowds through the town on its big day.

March
  The day is billed as being a great family event

Wednesday, 01 February 2023

        

The Brighouse Charity Gala Committee is hoping that they can persuade two local bands to take part in their event on June 23rd.

The popular procession sees numerous floats and attractions and involves a short march (about 1 mile) through the town.

Family event

Spokesperson Pat Parker told 4BR: "It's a great family event and we are hopefully looking to book two local bands to play. We can offer a fee and expenses, so if anyone is interested, please get in touch. We would love to be able to entertain the crowds with some great brass band music."

Contact Pat at: patparker939@yahoo.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke Band

Black Dyke Band's RNCM performance on Radio 3

February 1 • The Black Dyke Band's RNCM Brass Band Festival concert will be featured on BBC Radio 3 this evening.

eDWARD gREGSON

Gramophone records of Gregson's career

February 1 • The career and compositions of Edward Gregson are featured in this month's edition of the 'Gramophone' magazine.

BBCA

BBCA Conducting Competition now open for worldwide entries

February 1 • The flagship Brass Band Conductors' Association Conducting Competition is now open for entries.

Wales EuroYouth

Welsh trio ready for Euro experience

February 1 • A trio of talented young Welsh players will represent their nation in Sweden as part of the European Youth Brass Band

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band -

Sunday 5 February • Glossop Old Bandroom . Derby St.. SK138LP SK138LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Westoe Brass Band

Sunday 5 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Barnton Silver Band

February 1 • Applications are invited for a Musical Director. We are a sociable non-contesting band of good standard based in Mid Cheshire. . Our well attended band, rehearse on Tuesday evenings 7:30 until 9:30pm. . We have a sensible number of engagements in the diary.

Chadderton Band

January 31 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 30 • Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST for the 2023 Midlands Regional Championships (and beyond). Do you fancy the challenge of The Pilgrim's Progress under the artistic direction of Keith Leonard?

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top