New horn signing at Reg Vardy

The Reg Vardy Band has welcomed the signing of the talented Daniel Marsh on first horn.

Daniel is a product of St Helen's Youth and Rainford Bands and has already built an impressive portfolio of achievements, having been appointed principal horn of both the National Children's Brass Band and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

Impressed

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Daniel has already impressed with his talent, versatility and dedication and we hope this is the beginning of a long and fruitful time for him at Reg Vardy Band."