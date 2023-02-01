                 

Marines programme something for everyone in Huddersfield and Hull

The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood will be providing music for all tastes on their double header concert appearances this coming weekend.

  The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood will appear in Huddersfield and Hull this weekend

Wednesday, 01 February 2023

        

The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood has announced the programmes of music they will feature on their forthcoming high-profile concert appearances in Huddersfield and Hull this weekend.

The ensemble will first appear at Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday 3rd February, followed the next day with an eagerly awaited appearance at Hull Minster on 4th February.

As part of their outreach commitment to communities, they will be linking up with local music services.

Music

A spokesperson told 4BR: "These are two concert performances we are really looking forward to. We have really worked hard on the programmes and there is something for everyone to enjoy with our approach to entertainment."

They added: "We will open with some great music from Strauss and his 'Festmusik der Stadt Wein' and will close with the traditional sounds of 'Heart of Oak' and 'Life on the Ocean Waves', but in between we fly off in all directions!"

Solo features and organ accompaniment

That will include features by the amazing Corps of Drums Display team as well as solo features from trombonist LCpl Matt Holland and clarinettist, Cpl Sophie Perriman. There is even a chance to hear the mighty organs at each venue being played to join in the splendid finale from Saint-Seans 'Organ Symphony'.

The spokesperson added: "There is big band music mixed in with a classic Kenneth Alford march, Glinka and 'Malaquena', Wagner and the fabulous 'Flight of the Silverbird' too. So come along and sit back and enjoy the Marines at their very best!"

Performances

Huddersfield Town Hall

Friday 3rd February
7.30pm

Tickets can be purchased from the box office, by calling 01484 225 755 or from the link:

https://tickets.kirklees.gov.uk/en-GB/shows/concert%20by%20the%20band%20of%20his%20majesty's%20royal%20marines%20collingwood/events

Hull Minster

Saturday 4th February (4.00pm)

Tickets can be bought from the link:
https://hm.churchsuite.com/events/mbrgcfuq

        

