Last bars of inspiration for Tredegar

There is still just time to get your votes in to help Tredegar Band in their bid to claim a Royal Philharmonic Society 'Inspiration Award'.

The public vote closes at 10.00am today (1st February) and recognises the "remarkable achievements of non-professional musical ensembles or individuals".

Positive force

Tredegar is on a shortlist of four other nominees and was nominated with a citation that read that, "... the last 12 months have been exceptional in the history of Tredegar Band, which has been a positive force in Wales and the British brass band movement."

It referenced their two Proms performances at the Royal Albert Hall as well as the success of the critical success of their 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' CD recording with guest conductor Martyn Brabbins.

Voting

https://royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk/awards/rps_music_awards/inspiration-award

The winners will be announced at the RPS Awards at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall at 7.00pm on Wednesday 1st March.

Image: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian