                 

*
banner

News

Grimethorpe head to Morley

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will bring their unique brand of 'Best of Brass' entertainment to Morley Town Hall this weekend.

gRIMETHOPRE
  The concert is the latest in a busy series for the band

Wednesday, 01 February 2023

        

Fresh from its acclaimed performance at the RNCM Brass Band Festival, Grimethorpe Colliery Band will head to Morley Town Hall this weekend (Saturday 4th February) to provide the audience with their 'Best of Brass' entertainment.

It has been a busy period for the band with appearances in Dorking followed by Manchester and now Morley, with further concerts to come at Harrogate, Selby Abbey and Melton Theatre over the next couple of months.

Programme

The programme under conductor Chris Binns for Morley includes classics such as 'Force of Destiny' and 'Comedy Overture' alongside solo features from Joshua Flynn, Jamie Smith, Helen Varley and Adam Bokaris.

Liz Lane's 'Beyond the Light' which received widespread acclaim on its premiere at the RNCM will also be featured as will the band's traditional link to the film 'Brassed Off!'.

Interview

There is an interview with Helen Varley talking about her musical career at:
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2023/01/20/grimethorpe-colliery-band-interview-2022-23-2/

The Morley concert also sees the band launch their latest CD, 'The Brass Band Music of Johan de Meij' which features works such as his 'Sinfonietta No. 1' and three movements arranged from his immense 'Lord of the Rings' symphony.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band
Saturday 4th February
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and Leeds Card Extra holders. Under 26: £10)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Further information about the band:

https://grimethorpeband.co.uk/

The Leeds Best of Brass series has already seen concerts given by Carlton Main Frickley, Leyland, Reg Vardy and Black Dyke, with Grimethorpe to be followed by National Champion Foden's, British Open and Brass in Concert title holders Brighouse & Rastrick, and Rothwell Temperance.

The programme under conductor Chris Binns for Morley includes classics such as 'Force of Destiny' and 'Comedy Overture' alongside solo features from Joshua Flynn, Jamie Smith, Helen Varley and Adam Bokaris4BR

Forthcoming events


Saturday 4th March:
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Foden's Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 1st April:
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 29th April:
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)
Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke Band

Black Dyke Band's RNCM performance on Radio 3

February 1 • The Black Dyke Band's RNCM Brass Band Festival concert will be featured on BBC Radio 3 this evening.

eDWARD gREGSON

Gramophone records of Gregson's career

February 1 • The career and compositions of Edward Gregson are featured in this month's edition of the 'Gramophone' magazine.

BBCA

BBCA Conducting Competition now open for worldwide entries

February 1 • The flagship Brass Band Conductors' Association Conducting Competition is now open for entries.

Wales EuroYouth

Welsh trio ready for Euro experience

February 1 • A trio of talented young Welsh players will represent their nation in Sweden as part of the European Youth Brass Band

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band -

Sunday 5 February • Glossop Old Bandroom . Derby St.. SK138LP SK138LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Westoe Brass Band

Sunday 5 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Barnton Silver Band

February 1 • Applications are invited for a Musical Director. We are a sociable non-contesting band of good standard based in Mid Cheshire. . Our well attended band, rehearse on Tuesday evenings 7:30 until 9:30pm. . We have a sensible number of engagements in the diary.

Chadderton Band

January 31 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

January 30 • Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST for the 2023 Midlands Regional Championships (and beyond). Do you fancy the challenge of The Pilgrim's Progress under the artistic direction of Keith Leonard?

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top