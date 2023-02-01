Grimethorpe head to Morley

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will bring their unique brand of 'Best of Brass' entertainment to Morley Town Hall this weekend.

Fresh from its acclaimed performance at the RNCM Brass Band Festival, Grimethorpe Colliery Band will head to Morley Town Hall this weekend (Saturday 4th February) to provide the audience with their 'Best of Brass' entertainment.

It has been a busy period for the band with appearances in Dorking followed by Manchester and now Morley, with further concerts to come at Harrogate, Selby Abbey and Melton Theatre over the next couple of months.

Programme

The programme under conductor Chris Binns for Morley includes classics such as 'Force of Destiny' and 'Comedy Overture' alongside solo features from Joshua Flynn, Jamie Smith, Helen Varley and Adam Bokaris.

Liz Lane's 'Beyond the Light' which received widespread acclaim on its premiere at the RNCM will also be featured as will the band's traditional link to the film 'Brassed Off!'.

Interview

There is an interview with Helen Varley talking about her musical career at:

https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2023/01/20/grimethorpe-colliery-band-interview-2022-23-2/

The Morley concert also sees the band launch their latest CD, 'The Brass Band Music of Johan de Meij' which features works such as his 'Sinfonietta No. 1' and three movements arranged from his immense 'Lord of the Rings' symphony.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Saturday 4th February

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and Leeds Card Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Further information about the band:

https://grimethorpeband.co.uk/



The Leeds Best of Brass series has already seen concerts given by Carlton Main Frickley, Leyland, Reg Vardy and Black Dyke, with Grimethorpe to be followed by National Champion Foden's, British Open and Brass in Concert title holders Brighouse & Rastrick, and Rothwell Temperance.

Forthcoming events



Saturday 4th March:

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Foden's Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 1st April:

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 29th April:

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk