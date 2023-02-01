                 

Debut link at UniBrass Championships

An exciting new link will be heard for the first time at the UniBrass Championships as the Warwickshire & Coventry Youth Brass Band play their part in the event.

UniBrass
  You can still get your tickets for the exciting event

Wednesday, 01 February 2023

        

The organisers of the 2023 UniBrass Championships have informed 4BR that the event will feature a debut performance from the Warwickshire & Coventry Youth Brass Band.

New partnership

It forms part of a new partnership with the Warwickshire & Coventry Youth Brass Course for the event which this year is being held at the Warwick Arts Centre on Saturday 11th February.

The band was founded following Covid-19 to provide more musical opportunities for young brass players under the age of 18 across the Warwickshire and Coventry region and will see them open the exciting results ceremony with a 20-minute exhibition performance.

Run by a group of volunteers from across the Midlands, the Warwickshire Music Hub, and Brass Bands England's Brass Foundations team, they will be directed by Simon Hogg, whose infectious enthusiasm and passion for music has been crucial during the first stages of this exciting initiative.

We are proud to be supporting this new youth band as it gets started and looking forward to their debut performance in front of an always enthusiastic audienceUniBrass Foundation

Proud to support

Andy Straiton of the UniBrass Foundation told 4BR: "We are proud to be supporting this new youth band as it gets started and looking forward to their debut performance in front of an always enthusiastic audience.

Older members of the course will also be able to listen and hear from university brass bands that could become their own in the future."

More information:

For more information about the UniBrass Championships go to: www.unibrass.co.uk/audience-information

        

