Gramophone records of Gregson's career

The career and compositions of Edward Gregson are featured in this month's edition of the 'Gramophone' magazine.

eDWARD gREGSON
  The feature can be enjoyed in this month's Gramophone magazine

Wednesday, 01 February 2023

        

The outstanding career and compositions of Edward Gregson are featured in this month's edition of 'Gramophone' magazine.

The former principal of the RNCM in Manchester, whose latest major work for the brass band world, 'The World Rejoicing' was heard at the RNCM Brass Band Festival on the weekend, was interviewed by renowned critic and journalist Richard Whitehouse for his regular article column on leading contemporary composers.

Substantial output

He states that although Gregson's name tends to be associated with brass band music, that over the decades he has amassed what he says is, "a substantial output that takes in almost all major genres and lacks nothing in technical finesse or actual substance".

At its conclusion Whitehouse states that he for one hopes that Edward Gregson, "â€¦may yet write the large scale orchestral symphony to which he is so well suited."

Significant moments

The interview follows the timeline of some of the most significant moments in Edward Gregson's career — including winning the prestigious Fredrick Corder Prize, providing the music for RSC Shakespeare history play cycle 'The Plantagenets', his acclaimed violin concerto and Mahler 'Dream Song' compositions and his Ivors Award winning work, 'The Salamander and the Moonraker'.

Although his extensive brass band output is noted, the interview also looks closely at his orchestral, solo and ensemble works, including his mini-concerto, 'Blazon', his 'Clarinet Concerto' and his string quartets.

Recommendations

The recommendations on his CD releases however does include Black Dyke's 'The World Rejoicing' on the Doyen label conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs as well as 'Aztec Dances', his string quartets and his clarinet and violin concertos.

        

