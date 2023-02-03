Radio: Sunday Bandstand 29th January

More great music to enjoy as we move into quickly towards Spring and the start of the new contesting year.

Sunday Bandstand: 29th January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-29-january-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Champion Medley No. 3

Arr. John Henry Iles

Massed Bands of Baxendale's, Black Dyke Mills, Foden's Motor Works,

Harton Colliery, Munn and Felton, Scottish Co-op and Wingates Temperance Band

MD: John Henry Iles (1935 — Crystal Palace).

Carnival Romain

Hector Berlioz

Arr. Howard Lorriman

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Jubilee

Rodney Newton

Williams Fairey Band

MD: James Gourlay

Variations on Norma

Bellini arr: Jean Baptiste Arban

Soloist: Huug Steketee)

Pianist: Tobias Bosboom

Showbones

Darrol Barry

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet

Carnival in Paris

Drake Rimmer

Hammonds Sauce Works Band

MD: Geoffrey Whitham

King Solomon's Mines

Rodney Newton

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

The Way We Were

Marvin Hamlisch

Wilf McDonald

West Yorkshire Police Band

MD: Barry Thompson

Bandology

Eric Osterling arr. Frank Wright

Massed Bands of Leyland and Sun Life

GMD: Harry Mortimer

Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1

Franz Liszt arr. Joseph Weston Nicholls

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson

April in Paris

Vernon Duke and Yip Harburg arr. Mark Freeh

Richard Franklin

Ridged Containers Group Band

MD: Bramwell Tovey

Symphonie Fantastique (Waltz)

Hector Berlioz arr. Eddie Huckridge

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Allan Withington

Cariad Caerlyr

Angharad Jenkins arr. Patrick Rimes

Bone-Afide Trombone Quartet

(Angus Butt, Isobel Daws, Merin Rhyd & Rob Moseley)

Galopade

King Palmer

Lindley Band

MD: Neil Jowett

Brassed Off Fantasy and Other TV Themes

Julius Fucik arr. Leigh Price

Flowers Band

MD: Paul Holland

Iolanthe Overture

Sir Arthur Sullivan arr. Sir Malcolm Sargent

Besses o'th' Barn Band

MD: Roy Newsome

Caribbean Beat

Jan Ceulemans

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet

Adagio from the Clarinet Concerto

Mozart arr. Maurice Bale

Soloist: Steven Mead

Sound Inn Brass Ensemble

March of the Mogul Emperors

Edward Elgar arr. Keith Wilkinson

Brass Band of the Western Reserve

MD: Dr. Keith Wilkinson

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...