Radio: Sunday Bandstand 29th January

More great music to enjoy as we move into quickly towards Spring and the start of the new contesting year.

Bandstand
  Plenty of great music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Friday, 03 February 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 29th January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-29-january-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Champion Medley No. 3
Arr. John Henry Iles
Massed Bands of Baxendale's, Black Dyke Mills, Foden's Motor Works,
Harton Colliery, Munn and Felton, Scottish Co-op and Wingates Temperance Band
MD: John Henry Iles (1935 — Crystal Palace).

Carnival Romain
Hector Berlioz
Arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs

Jubilee
Rodney Newton
Williams Fairey Band
MD: James Gourlay

Variations on Norma
Bellini arr: Jean Baptiste Arban
Soloist: Huug Steketee)
Pianist: Tobias Bosboom

Showbones
Darrol Barry
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet

Carnival in Paris
Drake Rimmer
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham

King Solomon's Mines
Rodney Newton
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

The Way We Were
Marvin Hamlisch
Wilf McDonald
West Yorkshire Police Band
MD: Barry Thompson

Bandology
Eric Osterling arr. Frank Wright
Massed Bands of Leyland and Sun Life
GMD: Harry Mortimer

Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1
Franz Liszt arr. Joseph Weston Nicholls
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson

April in Paris
Vernon Duke and Yip Harburg arr. Mark Freeh
Richard Franklin
Ridged Containers Group Band
MD: Bramwell Tovey

Symphonie Fantastique (Waltz)
Hector Berlioz arr. Eddie Huckridge
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Allan Withington

Cariad Caerlyr
Angharad Jenkins arr. Patrick Rimes
Bone-Afide Trombone Quartet
(Angus Butt, Isobel Daws, Merin Rhyd & Rob Moseley)

Galopade
King Palmer
Lindley Band
MD: Neil Jowett

Brassed Off Fantasy and Other TV Themes
Julius Fucik arr. Leigh Price
Flowers Band
MD: Paul Holland

Iolanthe Overture
Sir Arthur Sullivan arr. Sir Malcolm Sargent
Besses o'th' Barn Band
MD: Roy Newsome

Caribbean Beat
Jan Ceulemans
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet

Adagio from the Clarinet Concerto
Mozart arr. Maurice Bale
Soloist: Steven Mead
Sound Inn Brass Ensemble

March of the Mogul Emperors
Edward Elgar arr. Keith Wilkinson
Brass Band of the Western Reserve
MD: Dr. Keith Wilkinson

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

