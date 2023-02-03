                 

Whittle takes Prize baton at Woodhouse

Adam Whittle has become the new MD at Woodhouse Prize Band

Adam Whittle
  Adam is a former player and conductor with the band

Friday, 03 February 2023

        

Woodhouse Prize Band has announced the appointment of Adam Whittle as their new Musical Director.

Adam took the baton during the summer 2022 following the departure of Richard Windle and has agreed to take on the role on a permanent basis for what promises to be an exciting 170th anniversary year for the band.

Thanks and welcome

Band Manager, Gemma Grayson told 4BR: "We wish to extend our thanks to Richard, who was the leading force through highs and testing times brought on by lockdown. We hope we will stay connected with him in the future."

Gemma added: "We now welcome Adam who brings a wealth of knowledge, skill and enthusiasm with him. He is a great addition to the team."

Long friendship

In response, Adam, who is also MD of Rockingham Band, commented: "I've enjoyed a long friendship with this band, first as a guest player and later as temporary MD.

It's a great pleasure to finally take the helm in such a momentous year. I look forward to working with Woodhouse whilst continuing my commitment to Rockingham."

        

Woodhouse Prize Band

