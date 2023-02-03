                 

Still time to hit the annual Percussion Day at the RNCM

There is still time to register for a full day of all things percussion at the RNCM in Manchester this weekend.

Percussion
  There is the opportunity to try out on all sorts of things on the day

4BR has been informed that there is still time to register for the annual RNCM Day of Percussion.

The event takes place on Sunday 5th February with day tickets costing from £12.50 and individual session tickets from £4.00

Packed full

The RNCM stated: "Our internationally recognised performers and practitioners will present a day packed full of exciting and informative sessions to inspire both newer learners and more experienced players.

We're delighted to welcome Victor Mendoza for a session on improvisation, Ash Soan for a session on portfolio career advice, Paul Patrick for a session on unusual percussion instruments, and more!"

Sessions

The day covers orchestral percussion to session drum kits and everything in between, with a focus on technique on all instruments. There are a number of trade stands with an evening concert featuring the session leaders and special guests.

Find out more:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/festivals/rncm-day-of-percussion-2023/?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=RNCMDayofPercussion2023LastChance&utm_content=version_A

        

