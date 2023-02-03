Still time to hit the annual Percussion Day at the RNCM

There is still time to register for a full day of all things percussion at the RNCM in Manchester this weekend.

The event takes place on Sunday 5th February with day tickets costing from £12.50 and individual session tickets from £4.00

Packed full

The RNCM stated: "Our internationally recognised performers and practitioners will present a day packed full of exciting and informative sessions to inspire both newer learners and more experienced players.

We're delighted to welcome Victor Mendoza for a session on improvisation, Ash Soan for a session on portfolio career advice, Paul Patrick for a session on unusual percussion instruments, and more!"

Sessions

The day covers orchestral percussion to session drum kits and everything in between, with a focus on technique on all instruments. There are a number of trade stands with an evening concert featuring the session leaders and special guests.

Find out more:

https://www.rncm.ac.uk/festivals/rncm-day-of-percussion-2023/?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=RNCMDayofPercussion2023LastChance&utm_content=version_A