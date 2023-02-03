Death of Ronald Jackson

The death has been announced of Ronald Jackson, a founder member of the Weston Band.

The Weston Band has announced the sad passing of one of its founder members, Ronald Jackson. He was 99.

Ronald began his playing days with Tredegar Band under the baton of Con Buckley before moving from his hometown to Abergavenny where he joined the local band.

Founder member

In the early 1960s he relocated for work to Weston-super-Mare where, in 1963, he helped with the formation of the Weston-super-Mare Silver Band where he played cornet, eventually taking the principal chair.

Ron was the band treasurer for many years and his wife Joan, was the treasurer for the Ladies Committee, helping to support the band.

After retiring from the main band Ron switched to horn to help at the Weston Training Band and even later in life embraced new technology by taking up the plastic p-bone.

Fond memories

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "The band has many fond memories of Ron and his long association with us.

Our thoughts are with his three children, Christine, Andrew and Keith who are all still playing brass instruments in Wales, England and Scotland respectively — testament to his wonderful love and influence on them."

Funeral

The funeral will take place on Monday 20th February (2.30pm) at Weston Crematorium.