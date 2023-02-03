Case study Heritage accolade for Foden's

The National Champion's outstanding work in preserving and celebrating their history has earned them case study status from the Heritage Lottery.

The outstanding work undertaken by Foden's Band in preserving and curating their remarkable history has been marked by the Heritage Lottery Fund as a case study for other organisations to aspire to.

The National Champion has undertaken a number of different projects in recent years, with the Heritage Lottery Fund deeming the overall results worthy of being, "a case study for archival and online success, due to the quality of work and updated website."

Successful application

The successful application was submitted by Vice-President, Carole Crompton who worked closely with the Foden's management team in collating the relevant information needed for the submission.

Speaking about the accolade, Band Manager Mark Wilkinson stated: "We would like to thank Carole, and Devmac who were instrumental in building the website as well as assisting with the project.

We are passionate about preserving and celebrating our fantastic history and grateful to the Heritage Lottery for this. It is hoped that it will help raise the profile of brass bands within the funding community as well as encouraging organisations to look into further applications."

We are passionate about preserving and celebrating our fantastic history and grateful to the Heritage Lottery for this Foden's Band

Denis Wick

Clear brief

Speaking on behalf of Devmac Paul McDonald added: "We've been delighted to work with Foden's on their archive website. Delivering a technical system such as this needs a clear brief to ensure that the product meets the original requirement. We are equally delighted that the excellence of that has been marked.

Paul added: "We have a close working relationship with the band who helped us deliver a website of huge historical value to the banding movement and are proud that our combined efforts have been acknowledged."

View:





To view the site go to: www.fodensbandheritage.co.uk