                 

*
banner

News

Case study Heritage accolade for Foden's

The National Champion's outstanding work in preserving and celebrating their history has earned them case study status from the Heritage Lottery.

Foden's
  The band has undertaken extensive work in preserving their history through different projects

Friday, 03 February 2023

        

The outstanding work undertaken by Foden's Band in preserving and curating their remarkable history has been marked by the Heritage Lottery Fund as a case study for other organisations to aspire to.

The National Champion has undertaken a number of different projects in recent years, with the Heritage Lottery Fund deeming the overall results worthy of being, "a case study for archival and online success, due to the quality of work and updated website."

Successful application

The successful application was submitted by Vice-President, Carole Crompton who worked closely with the Foden's management team in collating the relevant information needed for the submission.

Speaking about the accolade, Band Manager Mark Wilkinson stated: "We would like to thank Carole, and Devmac who were instrumental in building the website as well as assisting with the project.

We are passionate about preserving and celebrating our fantastic history and grateful to the Heritage Lottery for this. It is hoped that it will help raise the profile of brass bands within the funding community as well as encouraging organisations to look into further applications."

We are passionate about preserving and celebrating our fantastic history and grateful to the Heritage Lottery for thisFoden's Band

Clear brief

Speaking on behalf of Devmac Paul McDonald added: "We've been delighted to work with Foden's on their archive website. Delivering a technical system such as this needs a clear brief to ensure that the product meets the original requirement. We are equally delighted that the excellence of that has been marked.

Paul added: "We have a close working relationship with the band who helped us deliver a website of huge historical value to the banding movement and are proud that our combined efforts have been acknowledged."

View:



To view the site go to: www.fodensbandheritage.co.uk

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

dAVID cHILDS

Childs inspires Atlantic connection

February 3 • David Childs has been inspiring young players on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Foden's

Case study Heritage accolade for Foden's

February 3 • The National Champion's outstanding work in preserving and celebrating their history has earned them case study status from the Heritage Lottery.

SBBA

SBBA President welcomes back band success

February 3 • Carrie Boax spoke of her optimism as the Scottish Brass Association held its first 'in-person' AGM for three years.

Black Dyke

Trombone Spotlight at Black Dyke Band Festival

February 3 • The Queensbury Band trombone team will be on hand in Huddersfield for the Black Dyke Band Festival — so why not join them...

What's on »

WFEL Fairey Band -

Sunday 5 February • Glossop Old Bandroom . Derby St.. SK138LP SK138LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Westoe Brass Band

Sunday 5 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

February 2 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist. Contesting in the 1st section the band carries out a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held in our purpose built hall in Bilton, Rugby, meaning equipment is set-up ready for rehearsals.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 1 • A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO TENOR HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 1 • A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top