Childs inspires Atlantic connection

Euphonium star David Childs has been inspiring a new generation of musicians on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Besson Artist and University of North Texas Professor was home in Wales at the beginning of the year as the guest soloist for Gwent Music's winter course, where he worked with players in both its Intermediate and Youth Brass Bands.

He also performed solo in the end of course concert at St Gabriel's Church in Cwmbran under the baton of his great friend and Head of Wind & Brass for Gwent, Chris Turner.

Support and encouragement

Speaking about the impact he made, Chris told 4BR: "It was such a pleasure to have these bands performing to an audience again. Only eight Youth Band players were part of the band pre-pandemic, so with relatively little experience they did brilliantly. Everyone was inspired by David's performances, support and encouragement."

Following his 'home' performance, David returned to the USA where last week he was guest recital and concert artist at Asbury University, Kentucky with the Lexington Brass Band. He also worked with young musicians from 11 different states as conductor of the newly formed All America Youth Brass Band.

Over three days, David led the group of promising young performers through their paces before their own inaugural concert performance, during which they gave a mature display of ensemble musicianship.

All American youth

The All-America Youth Brass Band (AAYBB) is a new initiative hosted by Asbury Music Professor, Nathan Miller and Director of Asbury's Brass Band Institute (BBI), Jeffrey Barrington.

Speaking of David's impact, Nathan told 4BR: "I don't think we could have had anyone better to help launch this event. David's performances and leadership were of the highest quality and beyond this, he was a joy to work and perform with. We can't thank him enough."