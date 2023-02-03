                 

*
banner

News

Childs inspires Atlantic connection

David Childs has been inspiring young players on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

dAVID cHILDS
  David was guest soloist with the bands in Wales and the USA in a busy January

Friday, 03 February 2023

        

Euphonium star David Childs has been inspiring a new generation of musicians on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Besson Artist and University of North Texas Professor was home in Wales at the beginning of the year as the guest soloist for Gwent Music's winter course, where he worked with players in both its Intermediate and Youth Brass Bands.

He also performed solo in the end of course concert at St Gabriel's Church in Cwmbran under the baton of his great friend and Head of Wind & Brass for Gwent, Chris Turner.

Support and encouragement

Speaking about the impact he made, Chris told 4BR: "It was such a pleasure to have these bands performing to an audience again. Only eight Youth Band players were part of the band pre-pandemic, so with relatively little experience they did brilliantly. Everyone was inspired by David's performances, support and encouragement."

Following his 'home' performance, David returned to the USA where last week he was guest recital and concert artist at Asbury University, Kentucky with the Lexington Brass Band. He also worked with young musicians from 11 different states as conductor of the newly formed All America Youth Brass Band.

Over three days, David led the group of promising young performers through their paces before their own inaugural concert performance, during which they gave a mature display of ensemble musicianship.

Following his 'home' performance, David returned to the USA where last week he was guest recital and concert artist at Asbury University, Kentucky with the Lexington Brass Band4BR

All American youth

The All-America Youth Brass Band (AAYBB) is a new initiative hosted by Asbury Music Professor, Nathan Miller and Director of Asbury's Brass Band Institute (BBI), Jeffrey Barrington.

Speaking of David's impact, Nathan told 4BR: "I don't think we could have had anyone better to help launch this event. David's performances and leadership were of the highest quality and beyond this, he was a joy to work and perform with. We can't thank him enough."

        

TAGS: Greater Gwent Youth Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

dAVID cHILDS

Childs inspires Atlantic connection

February 3 • David Childs has been inspiring young players on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Foden's

Case study Heritage accolade for Foden's

February 3 • The National Champion's outstanding work in preserving and celebrating their history has earned them case study status from the Heritage Lottery.

SBBA

SBBA President welcomes back band success

February 3 • Carrie Boax spoke of her optimism as the Scottish Brass Association held its first 'in-person' AGM for three years.

Black Dyke

Trombone Spotlight at Black Dyke Band Festival

February 3 • The Queensbury Band trombone team will be on hand in Huddersfield for the Black Dyke Band Festival — so why not join them...

What's on »

WFEL Fairey Band -

Sunday 5 February • Glossop Old Bandroom . Derby St.. SK138LP SK138LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Westoe Brass Band

Sunday 5 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

February 2 • The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist. Contesting in the 1st section the band carries out a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held in our purpose built hall in Bilton, Rugby, meaning equipment is set-up ready for rehearsals.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 1 • A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO TENOR HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 1 • A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top