                 

*
banner

News

Youthful procession to the Minster

Players from the Elland Youth Band joined forces with Dobcross Youth, HD9 Youth, Red Admiral Youth Brass and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble for a great day of music making in Halifax Minster.

NYBBGB
  Phoebe Mallinson of National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble performs at the event.

Monday, 06 February 2023

        

Over 150 young brass band players took part in the third Halifax Brass Festival on the weekend.

Once again it was hosted at the town's magnificent Minster in a joint venture between the Elland Silver Band organisation and the Minster and saw their Training and Youth bands link up with players from Dobcross Youth, HD9 Youth, Red Admiral Youth Brass and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble.

Each performed a 20-minute set to showcase their extensive talents with the members of the other bands able to listen, encourage and be inspired.

It ended in a spectacular finale with all the groups joining together in a massed band performance.

Each performed a 20-minute set to showcase their extensive talents with the members of the other bands able to listen, encourage and be inspired4BR

Sharing

Speaking about the success of the event, Elland Youth Band MD, Samantha Harrison told 4BR: "This festival is about giving young musicians the shared opportunity to perform in a great venue and to enjoy playing and their music with their peers from different bands.

Every ensemble played music they enjoyed and the young musicians were fabulous and a credit to their organisations, teachers and Musical Directors."

Photographer Lorne Campbell was on hand to take some great images to send to local, regional and national press outlets.

Image copyright: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

        

TAGS: Elland Silver Youth

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire

Yorkshire runners announced

February 7 • The list of Yorkshire bands that will look to claim their places at London and Cheltenham later this year have been announced.

Tredegar

Tredegar to work with composers for contemporary festival

February 7 • Six composers will work with Tredegar Band and the Vale of Glamorgan Festival to add new contemporary works for the medium.

Corsin Tuor

Tuor takes Red Priest challenge with Kingdom

February 7 • Swiss conductor Corsin Tuor will lead the 'Red Priest' challenge of Kingdom Brass at the forthcoming Scottish Championships.

Budget

SBBA joins protest at Midlothan proposals

February 7 • A council proposal that could lead to the loss of jobs and barriers to free music tuition are being fought against in Scotland.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

February 7 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are an ambitious Third Section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Uppermill Band

February 7 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Oxford Cherwell Brass

February 5 • We are looking for Cornets (position negotiable) and Percussion for the Area Contest & beyond. Come join our friendly, easy-going band based in Kidlington, Oxford. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus Sunday mornings in the run-up to the Area Contest.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top