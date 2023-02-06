Youthful procession to the Minster

Players from the Elland Youth Band joined forces with Dobcross Youth, HD9 Youth, Red Admiral Youth Brass and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble for a great day of music making in Halifax Minster.

Over 150 young brass band players took part in the third Halifax Brass Festival on the weekend.

Once again it was hosted at the town's magnificent Minster in a joint venture between the Elland Silver Band organisation and the Minster and saw their Training and Youth bands link up with players from Dobcross Youth, HD9 Youth, Red Admiral Youth Brass and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Ambassador Ensemble.

Each performed a 20-minute set to showcase their extensive talents with the members of the other bands able to listen, encourage and be inspired.

It ended in a spectacular finale with all the groups joining together in a massed band performance.

Each performed a 20-minute set to showcase their extensive talents with the members of the other bands able to listen, encourage and be inspired 4BR

Denis Wick

Sharing

Speaking about the success of the event, Elland Youth Band MD, Samantha Harrison told 4BR: "This festival is about giving young musicians the shared opportunity to perform in a great venue and to enjoy playing and their music with their peers from different bands.

Every ensemble played music they enjoyed and the young musicians were fabulous and a credit to their organisations, teachers and Musical Directors."

Photographer Lorne Campbell was on hand to take some great images to send to local, regional and national press outlets.

Image copyright: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian