                 

*
banner

News

Judges of the Area courts...

The lists of the full bench of judges who will make the all important London and Cheltenham qualification decisions this year has now been revealed.

Nationals
  The series of qualification events starts in Corby at the end of the month.

Monday, 06 February 2023

        

The full list of adjudicators who will make the all-important London and Cheltenham qualification decisions at the forthcoming Regional, Scottish and Welsh Championships has been formally released by the contest organisers.

Kick off

The action kicks off in Corby at the end of the month, followed by Yorkshire, the West, Scotland and North of England before rounding off with London & Southern Counties and Wales.

Midlands:

25th & 26th February and 4th March

Championship Section: Stephen Roberts & Leigh Baker
First Section: Nicholas Garman & Anne Crookston
Second Section: Gary Davies & Sam Fisher
Third Section: Steve Pritchard Jones & Sam Fisher
Fourth Section: Gary Davies & Steve Pritchard Jones

North West:

26th February

Championship Section: Robert Childs & Glyn Williams
First Section: Ian Brownbill & Andrew Warriner
Second Section: Duncan Beckley & John Doyle
Third Section: Helen Douthwaite Teesdale & Brian Rostron
Fourth Section: Stephanie Binns & Alan Widdop

Yorkshire:

4th & 5th March

Championship Section: Robert Childs & Stephen Cobb
First Section: Glyn Williams & Brett Baker
Second Section: Roberts Childs & Anne Crookston
Third Section: Helen Douthwaite Teesdale & Glyn Williams
Fourth Section: John Winterflood & Anne Crookston

North of England:

11th & 12th March

Championship Section: Martin Heartfield & David Hirst
First Section: Jonathan Pippen & Martin Heartfield
Second Section: Andrew Warriner & John Doyle
Third Section: Andrew Warriner & John Doyle
Fourth Section: Martin Heartfield & David Hirst

West of England:

11th & 12th March

Championship Section: Chris Jeans & Morten E Hansen
First Section: Chris Jeans & John Maines
Second Section: Christopher Bond & John Maines
Third Section: Christopher Bond & Tom Hutchinson
Fourth Section: Morten E Hansen & Philip Harper

Scotland:

11th & 12th March

Championship Section: Sandy Smith & John Ward
First Section: Sandy Smith & John Ward
Second Section: Sandy Smith & John Ward
Third Section: Brett Baker & David Ashworth
Fourth Section: Brett Baker & David Ashworth

London & Southern Counties:

18th & 19th March

Championship Section: Howard J. Evans & David Hirst
First Section: Anne Crookston & David Hirst
Second Section: Adam Cooke & Sarah Groarke Botth
Third Section: Anne Crookston & Andrea Price
Fourth Section: Sarah Groarke Booth & Andrea Price

Wales:

18th & 19th March

Championship Section: Robert Childs & Alan Morrison
First Section: Robert Childs & Alan Morrison
Second Section: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield
Third Section: Chris King & Duncan Beckley
Fourth Section: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire

Yorkshire runners announced

February 7 • The list of Yorkshire bands that will look to claim their places at London and Cheltenham later this year have been announced.

Tredegar

Tredegar to work with composers for contemporary festival

February 7 • Six composers will work with Tredegar Band and the Vale of Glamorgan Festival to add new contemporary works for the medium.

Corsin Tuor

Tuor takes Red Priest challenge with Kingdom

February 7 • Swiss conductor Corsin Tuor will lead the 'Red Priest' challenge of Kingdom Brass at the forthcoming Scottish Championships.

Budget

SBBA joins protest at Midlothan proposals

February 7 • A council proposal that could lead to the loss of jobs and barriers to free music tuition are being fought against in Scotland.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Vacancies »

Lydney Band

February 7 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are an ambitious Third Section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Uppermill Band

February 7 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Oxford Cherwell Brass

February 5 • We are looking for Cornets (position negotiable) and Percussion for the Area Contest & beyond. Come join our friendly, easy-going band based in Kidlington, Oxford. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus Sunday mornings in the run-up to the Area Contest.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top