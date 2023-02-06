Judges of the Area courts...

The full list of adjudicators who will make the all-important London and Cheltenham qualification decisions at the forthcoming Regional, Scottish and Welsh Championships has been formally released by the contest organisers.
Kick off
The action kicks off in Corby at the end of the month, followed by Yorkshire, the West, Scotland and North of England before rounding off with London & Southern Counties and Wales.
Midlands:
25th & 26th February and 4th March
Championship Section: Stephen Roberts & Leigh Baker
First Section: Nicholas Garman & Anne Crookston
Second Section: Gary Davies & Sam Fisher
Third Section: Steve Pritchard Jones & Sam Fisher
Fourth Section: Gary Davies & Steve Pritchard Jones
North West:
26th February
Championship Section: Robert Childs & Glyn Williams
First Section: Ian Brownbill & Andrew Warriner
Second Section: Duncan Beckley & John Doyle
Third Section: Helen Douthwaite Teesdale & Brian Rostron
Fourth Section: Stephanie Binns & Alan Widdop
Yorkshire:
4th & 5th March
Championship Section: Robert Childs & Stephen Cobb
First Section: Glyn Williams & Brett Baker
Second Section: Roberts Childs & Anne Crookston
Third Section: Helen Douthwaite Teesdale & Glyn Williams
Fourth Section: John Winterflood & Anne Crookston
North of England:
11th & 12th March
Championship Section: Martin Heartfield & David Hirst
First Section: Jonathan Pippen & Martin Heartfield
Second Section: Andrew Warriner & John Doyle
Third Section: Andrew Warriner & John Doyle
Fourth Section: Martin Heartfield & David Hirst
West of England:
11th & 12th March
Championship Section: Chris Jeans & Morten E Hansen
First Section: Chris Jeans & John Maines
Second Section: Christopher Bond & John Maines
Third Section: Christopher Bond & Tom Hutchinson
Fourth Section: Morten E Hansen & Philip Harper
Scotland:
11th & 12th March
Championship Section: Sandy Smith & John Ward
First Section: Sandy Smith & John Ward
Second Section: Sandy Smith & John Ward
Third Section: Brett Baker & David Ashworth
Fourth Section: Brett Baker & David Ashworth
London & Southern Counties:
18th & 19th March
Championship Section: Howard J. Evans & David Hirst
First Section: Anne Crookston & David Hirst
Second Section: Adam Cooke & Sarah Groarke Botth
Third Section: Anne Crookston & Andrea Price
Fourth Section: Sarah Groarke Booth & Andrea Price
Wales:
18th & 19th March
Championship Section: Robert Childs & Alan Morrison
First Section: Robert Childs & Alan Morrison
Second Section: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield
Third Section: Chris King & Duncan Beckley
Fourth Section: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield