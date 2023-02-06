Judges of the Area courts...

The lists of the full bench of judges who will make the all important London and Cheltenham qualification decisions this year has now been revealed.

The full list of adjudicators who will make the all-important London and Cheltenham qualification decisions at the forthcoming Regional, Scottish and Welsh Championships has been formally released by the contest organisers.

Kick off

The action kicks off in Corby at the end of the month, followed by Yorkshire, the West, Scotland and North of England before rounding off with London & Southern Counties and Wales.

Midlands:

25th & 26th February and 4th March

Championship Section: Stephen Roberts & Leigh Baker

First Section: Nicholas Garman & Anne Crookston

Second Section: Gary Davies & Sam Fisher

Third Section: Steve Pritchard Jones & Sam Fisher

Fourth Section: Gary Davies & Steve Pritchard Jones

North West:

26th February

Championship Section: Robert Childs & Glyn Williams

First Section: Ian Brownbill & Andrew Warriner

Second Section: Duncan Beckley & John Doyle

Third Section: Helen Douthwaite Teesdale & Brian Rostron

Fourth Section: Stephanie Binns & Alan Widdop

Yorkshire:

4th & 5th March

Championship Section: Robert Childs & Stephen Cobb

First Section: Glyn Williams & Brett Baker

Second Section: Roberts Childs & Anne Crookston

Third Section: Helen Douthwaite Teesdale & Glyn Williams

Fourth Section: John Winterflood & Anne Crookston

North of England:

11th & 12th March

Championship Section: Martin Heartfield & David Hirst

First Section: Jonathan Pippen & Martin Heartfield

Second Section: Andrew Warriner & John Doyle

Third Section: Andrew Warriner & John Doyle

Fourth Section: Martin Heartfield & David Hirst

West of England:

11th & 12th March

Championship Section: Chris Jeans & Morten E Hansen

First Section: Chris Jeans & John Maines

Second Section: Christopher Bond & John Maines

Third Section: Christopher Bond & Tom Hutchinson

Fourth Section: Morten E Hansen & Philip Harper

Scotland:

11th & 12th March

Championship Section: Sandy Smith & John Ward

First Section: Sandy Smith & John Ward

Second Section: Sandy Smith & John Ward

Third Section: Brett Baker & David Ashworth

Fourth Section: Brett Baker & David Ashworth

London & Southern Counties:

18th & 19th March

Championship Section: Howard J. Evans & David Hirst

First Section: Anne Crookston & David Hirst

Second Section: Adam Cooke & Sarah Groarke Botth

Third Section: Anne Crookston & Andrea Price

Fourth Section: Sarah Groarke Booth & Andrea Price

Wales:

18th & 19th March

Championship Section: Robert Childs & Alan Morrison

First Section: Robert Childs & Alan Morrison

Second Section: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield

Third Section: Chris King & Duncan Beckley

Fourth Section: Nicholas Garman & Martin Heartfield