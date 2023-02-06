                 

Saltash performers make a dramatic mark

The Saltash Band and its players young and old certainly made a dramatic impression on the judges at their local festival.

Saltash
  The next generation of Saltash players made their mark on their debuts

Monday, 06 February 2023

        

Saltash Town Band and several its players from its different ensembles recently took part in the 31st annual Saltash Music, Speech & Drama Festival.

Founded in 1990 the event attracts over 1000 performers of all ages and abilities in different categories and is affiliated to the National Federation of Music Festivals, enabling it to provide experienced adjudicators and extensive prize awards. The event was returning for the first time in three years due to Covid-19.

Brilliant youngsters

With the West of England Regional Championships on the horizon, the senior Saltash Band led by Neil Ellis performed two pieces to gain an 'Exceptional Performance Award', whilst there was a brilliant performance to savour from the Training Band led by Christie Smith who claimed silverware on their first ever public performance.

A spokesperson said: "It was a great event for the band to be part of — especially our Training Band players as it was the first time they had played to an audience."

Solo awards

In the solo competitions, principal cornet Sue Higman took the top honours in her category, whilst 10 year solo baritone Neythen Powell-Jones received a distinction for his 15 minute performance in the open brass recital, which the adjudicator said was d filled with "impressive playing and moments of brilliance".

Neythen was also delighted to be invited to perform at the Festival Gala Concert.

        

