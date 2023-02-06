                 

Lunch in Cardiff with Glass, Philip Jones and Septura

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama is hosting a trio of lunch time concerts that should hold tasty appeal for brass and percussion enthusiasts.

rwcmd
  The lunch time concerts will be held at the RWCMD in Cardiff

Monday, 06 February 2023

        

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff will be hosting some lunch time concerts with a difference in the coming weeks that are sure to attract brass and percussion enthusiasts.

Percussion

The first is a 'Percussionists in Performance' concert on Friday 10th February (1.15pm) which will feature student performances of works by Philip Glass, Steve Reich, John Luther, Andy Akiho and Elliot Cole.

Philip Jones tribute

The second takes place on Thursday 16th February (1.15pm) entitled 'A Tribute to the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble' and will feature the Royal Welsh College Symphonic Brass performing works by Handel, Scheidt, Byrd, Premru, Hazel and Joplin.

Septura

March also offers the opportunity to hear the renowned Septura Brass Ensemble, featuring some of the UK's finest professional brass musicians on Friday 10th March (1.15pm).

They will be showcasing Prokofiev's 'Suite from 10 Pieces, Op.12' as well as Mussorgsky's iconic 'Pictures at an Exhibition', made famous by the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble.

Lunch time concerts

Percussionist in Performance
Friday 10th February
RWCMD

https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/2023-02/percussionists-performance?dm_i=4K3M,1H6GL,5D8VSC,6UCDB,1


A Tribute to the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Thursday 16th February
RWCMD

https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/2023-02/tribute-philip-jones-brass-ensemble?dm_i=4K3M,1H6GL,5D8VSC,6UCDB,1


Septura Brass Ensemble
Friday 10th March
RWCMD

https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/2023-03/septura?dm_i=4K3M,1H6GL,5D8VSC,6UCDB,1

        

