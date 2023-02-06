Concert arts crafted for contest challenges ahead for Friary

Friary Brass opened their 2023 season with a welcome return visit to the wonderful Victoria Hall as they look to craft qualifying performances at Stevenage and Blackpool to come.

Friary Brass Band recently launched its 2023 season last weekend with a return to the Victoria Hall in Hartley Wintney.

With a busy contest schedule ahead with the Regional Championships in Stevenage and the Grand Shield in Blackpool to look forward to, MD Chris King eased his band back on track amid the wonderful arts and crafts style architecture for the hall built in 1898.

The venue which has been substantially restored now holds regular events and concerts and offered a fine acoustic for the family friendly programme that included part of their 2022 Brass in Concert set as well as some challenging new items.

Superb afternoon

Victoria Hall Chairman Edward Woods told 4BR: " We had a superb afternoon concert with the amazing Friary Brass. It was just the right mix for an afternoon of entertainment, and we hope to see them back once more."

Friary Chairman Dave Wicks added: "We were delighted to return to Hartley Wintney and such an appreciative audience. It was a great way to start the new year as we look towards those important contests at Stevenage and Blackpool."