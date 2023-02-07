                 

Midnight signs for Men United

The one and only Jonny Midnight will be leading the way for a fantastic concert in support of the battle against cancer.

MenUnited
  Jim Hayes will be the special guest soloist for the concert

Tuesday, 07 February 2023

        

A special all-star brass band will be putting pre-Area contest rivalries aside next week to help raise the profile of the need for men to be aware checking themselves against cancer.

Men United Brass Band will be performing in support of Cancer Research UK on Friday 17th February at the Lakeside Club in Sunderland, with Jim Hayes as guest soloist. There is no ticket fee with all donations going direct to the charity to support their work.

Men United

Speaking to 4BR organiser Jo Behan said: "Just before Christmas I was chatting to Jim and I mentioned that I was hoping to be able to help organise a Men United Concert sometime in 2023.

It's five years since Stephen Wilkinson and a group of players from the North East Brass Ensemble got together to perform together in concert as Men United Brass Band raising money for Prostate Cancer — so a repeat concert was well overdue.

Jo added: "I couldn't think of anyone better than Jim to do it — especially under his alter-ego of Jonny Midnight. If a bloke as flash and self-confident as that can talk about the need to get yourself checked and to support cancer research nobody can. Now we are all looking forward to a brilliant evening."

Great support

Jo said the event has already gained great support from the banding community and people offering their services right in the middle of all the area preparations.

The band will have a rehearsal on 10th February of music including pieces by local arranger Lee Morris and Chris Gorman. The finale will be 'MacArthur Park' with arranger and North East legend Alan Catherall playing on the back row.

Jo included: "Just come along and enjoy the night. It's for a serious cause but will be approached with smile on everyone's face."

Concert details:

Men United Concert for Cancer Research UK
Soloist: Jim Hayes
Friday 17th February
Lakeside Club, Sunderland

No ticket required, donation on the door.

        

