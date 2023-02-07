Cornett & Sackbutt composers needed

A new award is looking for young composers to write for the acclaimed English Cornett & Sackbut Ensemble.

The National Centre for Early Music and BBC Radio 3 is hoping to attract young composers to write a new work for the critically acclaimed period instrument group, The English Cornett & Sackbut Ensemble.

The Award is open to young composers resident in the UK up to the age of 25, and is judged in two age categories: 18 and under, and 19-25.

Spanish Golden Age

The work should be based on a popular tune from the Spanish 'Golden Age' of the 16th and 17th centuries and to create a new piece in the same spirit, using the melody as a starting point for your own musical ideas

Selected composers will be invited to a collaborative workshop in York led by composer Christopher Fox and the ensemble. In the evening the shortlisted pieces will be performed with the judges present, and the two winning pieces — one for each age category — will be announced.

The winning pieces will also be premiered and recorded for future broadcast at The Stoller Hall, Manchester on 9th November.

Registration

Registration ends at 12 noon on 17th February.

To find out more go to: https://www.youngcomposersaward.co.uk/