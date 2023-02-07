                 

SBBA joins protest at Midlothan proposals

A council proposal that could lead to the loss of jobs and barriers to free music tuition are being fought against in Scotland.

Budget
  The cuts are being proposed by Midlothian Council

Tuesday, 07 February 2023

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has added its voice to the growing level of protests against proposals by the Midlothian Council to cut instrumental music tuition in schools.

In a bid to save money from its overall budget the council, based just south of Edinburgh, has announced plans to cut its instrumental music service by 60 per cent, reducing its funding by £444,000 from 2023/24.

The council has stated it must find savings to offset a £14.481 million budget deficit, and has proposed a severe reduction in full-time members of music staff in addition to cutting other teaching jobs, the closure of school libraries and axing of community librarians and school crossing patrols.

Contradicts pledge

Speaking about the proposals, the highly respected musician Alan Fernie stated: "Not only would this seriously affect students' chances of gaining qualifications in music — but it also contradicts the manifesto pledge given by the Scottish Government at the last Holyrood election,"

The Midlothian instrumental music teacher, added: "There are, quite naturally, not only fears for the jobs of the dedicated staff, who are still recovering from similarly controversial proposals only four years ago, but also for the long-term future of music education in the region."

SBBA response

Meanwhile, Carrie Boax, SBBA President has been similarly outraged by an ostensible change from the Scottish Government pledge that instrumental music tuition in schools would be free of charge.

"Music education isn't just about learning to play an instrument and reading dots on a page,"she said. "It teaches children life skills like discipline, confidence, self-assurance, competitiveness, application, teamwork and inter-personal relationships, among other things, and so the sooner that this type of tuition can start in schools the better the long-term advantages."

She continued: "At the base, there needs to be a strong foundation for this system to work. Take that away and Scotland will become much the poorer as a musical nation. If music education isn't free to all, then the fabric of our musical heritage will be seriously weakened."

Government commitment

Last October, the Scottish Government repeated its commitment to funding the removal of fees for music tuition, so that income would not be a barrier to taking up instrumental music tuition.

However, it now seems that this is increasingly under threat, as leading activist and solicitor Ralph Riddiough, who plays with Kilmarnock Concert Brass explained.

"The goals of the Scottish Government are stated clearly. They are good goals, well conceived, with some depth of thinking. Councils, on the other hand, seem incapable of any depth of thinking whatsoever.

Midlothian is seeking to use the funding it got to plug the hole in its budget left by the abolition of fees to run the whole service. The proposed cuts are a disgrace."

Midlothian is seeking to use the funding it got to plug the hole in its budget left by the abolition of fees to run the whole service. The proposed cuts are a disgraceRalph Riddiough

Opposition

Opposition to the proposals has already started to mobilise. Young brass banders were among parents, pupils, teachers and musicians who were present outside council offices last Tuesday morning while councillors were meeting inside, in the hope their protests could result in the most extreme plans being revised or cancelled.

The renowned trumpet player John Wallace, convenor of the Music Education Partnership Group and patron of SBBA, has also described the Midlothian Council proposals as "absolutely ludicrous".

He remarked: "We know everyone is cash strapped at the moment, but they must be joking with these plans."

Council response

In response to the protests, a Midlothian Council spokesman said: "As a result of an agreement with the Scottish Government, there are no charging fees for children learning a musical instrument and this would remain the case.

Instead, we would operate the instrumental music service within the £206,000 funding provided by the government. Priority would be given to those studying for music qualifications in secondary schools.

The proposed saving of £444,000 is what we spend over and above the government funding and that would come largely from staffing costs."

        

