Tuor takes Red Priest challenge with Kingdom

Kingdom Brass will be led in their 'Red Priest' challenge at the Scottish Championships in Perth next month by the experienced Swiss conductor Corsin Tuor.

Speaking about the move Band Secretary John Todd told 4BR: "We have enjoyed a great partnership with Ian Porthouse and now look forward to working with Corsin.

Together with Ian we discussed some ideas for the Scottish Championship and Corsin's name kept being mention time and again after his recent wins at the Swiss Open and German Championships with Berner Oberland and 3BA.

He added: "We were very glad when he accepted our invitation and the experience that he brings that adds to our commitment to working with the very best talent such as Ian, Frans Violet and Luc Vertommen. We're all looking forward looking to working with Corsin alongside our resident conductor Paul Drury over the next few weeks."

New principal cornet

The band also announced a number of new signings with Eoin Tonner coming in to replace Dave Prentice on principal cornet.

John Todd added: "We were sad to see Dave Prentice leave after the best part of a decade in the top chair and we wish him the very best for the future.

We are delighted to have secured a wonderful replacement in Eoin who previously sat in the top chair with us for the 2011 European Championships in Montreux, and brings with him a wealth of playing experience at the very highest level."

More additions

Further signings come with Harrison Porritt on back row cornet after moving to study at university in Edinburgh, whilst Ian Christie and Chris Eio join the percussion section.