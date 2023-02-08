                 

Death of Roy Terry

The death has been announced of the educationalist, conductor, academic writer and brass band journalist Roy Terry.

  Roy Terry (centre) was a great supporter of the emerging French brass band movement

He passed away unexpectedly following a short illness. He was 81.

Education

Roy Terry grew up in Merton Park, Wimbledon as part of music loving family. His own talents were realised at an early age and he played euphonium in a local youth brass band before going on to study piano at Guildhall School of Music.

He became an accomplished soloist and accompanist, gaining his ARCM, and later, a LGSM diploma in conducting, before deciding on the start of long, varied and fulfilling career in education.

He was at outstanding pupil at Rutlish Grammar and Culham College, before undertaking a theology degree at Kings College. However his teaching abilities were such that he was appointed Head of Music at a large primary school in Thornton Heath.

Inspired

There over the next decade and more he inspired countless children from over 30 different social backgrounds and nationalities. His ambitious and hugely popular musical productions he staged as the conductor of a Music Festival in Fairfield Halls saw him go onto establish concerts, choirs and a brass band.

His passion for choral conducting saw him stage works by Panufnik as well as being able to persuade his local authority to commission Edward Gregson to write his award winning 'The Salamander & the Moonraker'.

Commitment

His commitment to ensuring that children were given the very best opportunities in education, and in music in particular, was further enhanced by a 13 year tenure as Head of two Croydon schools. Despite the pressures on his time, he also studied for an MA at London University with his dissertation on Music Education in France.

He later became Inspector of Music for the London Borough of Newham, a hugely respected Ofsted Inspector and undertook to represent colleagues and undertake policy study as part of his commitment to teaching unions.

Francophile

A passionate Francophile he loved working, holidays and being involved in music making in France. He became a highly influential figure in the emerging brass band movement and in helping create important links to its education programmes and establishments.

His busy musical life saw him write extensively on both English and French music education policy, plan and direct concerts in both countries, conduct the Cambridge Heath Brass Band (for over 20 years) and Brass Band Mediterranean near Nice and undertake numerous Conservatoire masterclasses.

He was also a passionate supporter of music in Africa and was Music Director of a Summer School in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in South Africa. He was an ardent advocate and supporter of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and for the promotion of contemporary brass band music to wider audiences.

Writer

A Lifetime Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and Freeman of City of London & Liveryman of Worshipful Company of Musicians, he was responsible in later years for coordinating the awards of the Iles and Mortimer Medals.

He also wrote extensively for British Bandsman, Brass Band World and 4Barsrest as well as numerous academic journals and publications.

Tributes have been paid from across the education and brass band world from friends, colleagues and associates which have been greatly appreciated by the family.

The thoughts of the brass band movement are with his wife Marlene and children Chris and Paul and grandchildren Ben, Madeline and Oliver.

Funeral

His funeral will be held at a Bluebell Cemetery, Knockholt, Kent (TN14 7AE) on Tuesday 7th March at 1.45 p.m. Please reply if you are keen to attend the funeral.
A service of commemoration will be held hopefully at a later date in a central London location and will be confirmed in due course.

Charity page

A charity page has been set up for donations to the Connections organisation affiliated to St. Martin-in-the-Fields. It gives disadvantaged people a helping hand, something Roy Terry was proud to support.

http://www.justgiving.com/Roy-Terry

        

