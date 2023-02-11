Report & Results: 2023 Norwegian National Championships

Eikanger rejoice by regaining the domestic honours and the King's Cup in Bergen with divisional awards to Oslo Brass, Sandefjord Brass Symposium, Bjorvika Brass Band, Gjovik Bybrass and Brumunddal Brass.

The Norwegian National Championships returned with a collective display of musical rejoicing in Bergen on the weekend — led by the new Elite Division champion Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag.

Appropriately their 20th title success came courtesy of Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' test-piece, one which gained its belated Nordic premiere (it was due to be performed at the 2021 contest) on the Friday afternoon.

Extra dimension

Led by French conductor Florent Didier, Eikanger sealed victory after finishing the first day as a clear leader by delivering a deeply mature appreciation of Simon Dobson's powerfully evocative 'Horror Show'.

Given the conductor's association with Parisian musical life (the work reflects on the 2015 terrorist attack in the city) it seeped with an extra dimension of embracing understanding.

Not only did the band claim the Kr 66,000 first prize package (approx. £5,300), they were also presented with a commemorative score from Edward Gregson (who thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and who was presented with a gift and standing ovation from the audience) as well as gaining the invitation to represent the nation at the 2024 European Championships in Palanga.

Memorable triumph

To round off a memorable triumph they received their sixth King's Cup, the personal award of recognition of excellence given bi-annually by the monarch.

After the celebratory pictures were taken with the trophies, their spokesperson told 4BR: "Everybody is extremely pleased with this successful return to the championships. Our thanks go to Florent for his wonderful approach and appreciation of two hugely demanding scores and or course to Reid Gilje who does so much of the detailed preparation."

They added: "Over the last two years we have welcomed many new players with little experience at this level, so this was something of a 'new' band. It's very satisfying to see that our youth and educational programmes continue to deliver top new players to ourselves and other bands.

We will now focus on the European Championships in Malmo where we are also determined to regain another major award we have won before."

Musically complete

This victory was certainly a reaffirmation of their pre-Covid dominance at the contest (winning 8 of the previous 10 titles).

On the Friday Eikanger produced the most musically complete account of Gregson's testing work — one that saw both defending champion Stavanger and former winner Manger produce performances rich in musicality but blighted by too many unforced errors.

Other contenders also gave high quality performances, but crucially, ones that also just lacked the innate detail, balance and security of their dominant rivals.

Exceptional level

The following day, and with the cavernous Grieg Hall packed to its rafters with an enthusiastic non-partisan audience, the 10 contenders delivered their own-choice selections to raucous applause and standing ovations.

The level was exceptional: Manger giving a stonking account of Oliver Waespi's 'Other Lives' under Prof David King to set a marker of huge authority and virtuosity, whilst Stavanger produced a wonderfully stylish 'A Gabrieli Fantasy' led by Allan Withington.

Others also impressed, notably Bjorsivk Brass with a mature appreciation of 'English Heritage', Tertnes on 'Music of the Spheres' and Kleppe with 'Revelation'. Even the bands that filled the remaining places gave performances over the two days that would have held their own at the British Open.

Contesting excellence

It was a telling reminder of just what a distilled focus on contesting excellence (as it was in the First Division) sounds like.

Speaking to 4BR after the results, Steven Mead (who was joined in the open adjudication box for the own-choice section) said. "We were left in complete admiration of the bands and their MDs on so many occasions. This was playing of the highest calibre — and with the very best just a joy to listen to."

Eikanger though stood alone in overall quality — their playing imbued with an extra level of musical depth and tempered virtuosity on both th set-work and their own-choice. As the final chord rang out on Simon Dobson's 'Horror Show' it had also seeped into the emotional bones of everyone in the hall.

The response was immediate and overwhelming, the standing ovation lasting almost 5 minutes.

The resultant margin of victory was clear cut and thoroughly deserved.

First Division:

There was also a clearly defined victory in the First Section where Olso Brass delivered an outstanding rendition of Philip Wilby's gargantuan 'Revelation' to secure victory and a return to the Elite level in 2024.

Superbly led by Ivan Meylemans, it was a performance worthy of being heard at the Elite level, as the Belgian maestro shaped his interpretation with a superb mix of the technical and musical — the highlight the wonderful central euphonium duet section.

It gave the band their first National title since 2008 when they also won on a Philip Wilby work, 'â€¦Dove Descending'.

One of the new generation of conducting stars in Norwegian banding once again showed his inspirational qualities, as David Morton led Brottum Brass into second place with an excellent rendition of 'As if a voice were in them'.

The former Foden's player and Eikanger principal cornet has made a real impression with the baton in the last few years with the likes of Rong Brass and Oslo Brass and has now brought Brottum to the cusp of the Elite level after playing in the Third Division in 2014.

Third place in very high class quality contest where a number of bands played at a standard that would comfortably compete at Grand Shield level, went to Tomra Brass who set the impressive high bar standard off the number 1 draw under Frans Violet with a fine account of 'Metropolis 1927'.

Behind them came a host of solid contenders mixing ambition, excellence and invention (with one world premiere), with the remaining top-six places going to Molde Brass ('Heroes'), Sola Brass ('Chivalry') and Musikkorpset Gjallarhorn ('A Tale as yet Untold').

Second Division:

A former Elite Division champion made a return to title winning glory in the Second Division, as the outstanding Sandefjord Brass Symposium (Elite winners in 1998 and 2000) claimed the honours with an excellent performance of 'Myth Forest'.

Stig Nordhagen's hugely demanding work was the Elite set-test in 2020, but under MD Trond Husebo and with their stalwart euphonium player Roger Naess on superb 'Best Soloist' form they deservedly claimed the honours and promotion back to the First Division.

Just behind the came Fjell Brass, as former Black Dyke tuba star Joseph Cook led them in a substantive rendition of Philip Wilby's 'Psalms & Alleluias', whist the final podium place went to Sorum Musikklag's impressive take on 'Amundsen'.

The remaining top six places were claimed by Manger Old Stars ('Blazon'), Hasle Brass ('Time Machine') and Bergen Brass ('Dances & Arias').

Third Division:

Bjorvika Brass, who made their debuts at this event a decade ago, claimed their third National title with a spirited victory under Age Jan Barlund.

Their performance of 'Paganini Variations' was a somewhat ambitious, hectic and colourful delight, but it certainly caught the ears of the judges Rut Jorunn Ronning and Arild Remmereit to claim a clear two-point margin of victory over rivals Stangaland Brass with Haukas Musikklag a point further back in third.

Led by Melvin White, Stangaland (who also came runner-up at the Siddis Entertainment Championship in November 2022) provided a an equally colourful account of 'The Saga of Haakon the Good', whilst Haukas Musikklag performed another Philip Sparke work, 'Variations on a Swiss Folk Song'.

The remaining top-six places went to Sagvag Musikklag, Tromso Brass (both playing 'Albinus Variations'), and Alexander Brass ('Legacy').

Fourth Division:

There was a first Norwegian National title for the players and supporters of Gjovik ByBrass to celebrate long into the small hours at the after-contest party on the Saturday night.

Under the baton of Morten Fagerjord they claimed their long awaited success with the appropriately entitled 'A Brief Symphony of Time' by Simon Dobson. It gave them a clear two-point margin of victory over rivals Skui Brass, themselves looking for their first NM title.

They set a fine marker off the number 1 draw playing Edward Gregson's 'The Plantagenets', whilst third place for the second NM running went to Skeie Brass conducted by the indefatigable Nigel Fielding (who also played sop for three bands on the weekend) with their confident account of 'Saint Saens Variations'.

The remaining top -six places went to Tysvaer Brass ('The Patriots'), Flora-Bremanger ('Lake of the Moon') and IMI Brass ('Purpose').

Fifth Division:

One of the great joys of the NM Championships is the Fifth Division contest which is played out in such a friendly competitive atmosphere.

This year the honours went to Brumunddal Brass led by Erling Johan Myserth who provided the high quality marker of the number 1 draw on 'Flashback' by Jan de Haan that couldn't be matched by their rivals, despite some splendid efforts.

It was the band's second Fifth Division title after their first in 2016 and saw them just pip runner-up Rosendal Musikklag who showed their confident ambition by performing Gilbert Vinter's 'Variations on a Ninth'.

Third place went to Riska Brass who played 'A Malvern Suite', whilst the remaining top-six places went to debutantes Jonsvatnet Brass ('An English Pastorale'), Floro Hornmusikk ('Lions of Legends') and Haus Musikklag ('Ross Roy').

Packed halls

With the NM Championships long awaited return, there was a great deal of anticipation about the overall standard of performances that could be expected from the competing bands.

However, as the reactions of the audiences clearly showed, the enforced break has perhaps renewed the collective confidence of the Norwegian banding movement. The excellent organisation of the NMF National body saw them support a live-stream broadcast by BrassPasstv whilst also stating that they were hugely encouraged by the numbers of brass band supporters who came to the Grieghallen to enjoy the event first hand for themselves.

Iwan Fox

We were left in complete admiration of the bands and their MDs on so many occasions. This was playing of the highest calibre — and with the very best just a joy to listen to Own-Choice adjudicator Steven Mead

Denis Wick

Results:





Elite Division:

Set-Work: The World Rejoicing (Edward Gregson)

Adjudicators:

Set Work: Bert van Thienen, Froydis Ree Wekre, Oliver Waespi

Own Choice: Steven Mead, Uwe Koller, Arild Remmereit

Set Work/Own Choice = Average

1. Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag (Florent Didier): 96/98 = 97.0

2. Stavanger Brass (Allan Withington): 95/96 = 95.5

3. Manger Musikklag (Prof David King): 93/97 = 95.0

4. Bjorsvik Brass (Magnus Brandseth): 92/94 = 93.0

5. Tertnes Brass (Paul Holland): 90/93 = 91.5

6. Kleppe Musikklag (Philip Hannevik): 91/91 = 91.0

7. Rong Brass (Erik Janssen): 88/92 = 90.0

8. Jaren Hornmusikkforening (Maurice Donnet-Monay): 89/89 = 89.0

9. Krohnengen (Garry Cutt): 85/88 = 86.5

10. Ila Brass (Dr Howard J. Evans): 86/86 = 86.0

Best Section: Cornets of Eikanger Bjorsvik

Best Soloist: Euphonium of Manger Musikklag





First Division:

Own Choice:

Adjudicators: Froydis Ree Wekre, Marius Hesby; Bert van Thienen

1. Oslo Brass (Ivan Meylemans): 98.0

2. Brottum Brass (David Morton): 96.0

3. Tomra Brass Band (Frans Violet): 95.0

4. Molde Brass (Tormod Flaten): 94.0

5. Sola Brass Band (Gwyn Evans): 92.0

6. Musikkorpset Gjallarhorn (Kjetil Djonne): 91.5

7. Oslofjord Brass (Frode Amundsen): 91.0

8. Askoy Brass Band (Reid Gilje): 90.5

9. Orskog Brass (Jonathan Bates): 90.0

10. Folleso Musikklag (Christian Breistein): 89.0

11. Flesland Musikklag (Margaret Sutherland Antrobus): 88.0

12. Radoy Brass (Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen): 87.0

Best Section: Trombones of Brottum Brass

Best Soloist: Flugel of Tomra Brass Band





Second Division:

Own Choice:

Adjudicators: Uwe Koller, Steven Mead

1. Sandefjord Brass Symposium (Trond Husebo): 94.0

2. Fjell Brass (Joseph Cook): 93.0

3. Sorum Musikklag (Christian Tenfjord): 92.0

4. Manger Old Star Brass (Patrik Randefalk): 91.0

5. Hasle Brass (Robert Solberg Nilsen): 90.0

6. Bergen Brass Band (Thor-Arne Pedersen): 88.0

7. Oster Brass (Svein Henrik Giske): 86.0

8. Jolster Musikklag (Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen): 85.0

9. Tysnes Musikklag (Oyvind Nikolaisen): 84.5

10. Trondheim Brassband (Espen Andersen): 84.0

11. Tertnes Amatorkorps (Borge Styve): 83.0

12. Stavanger Kommunes Korps (Morten Ovrebekk): 82.0

13. Lindas Brass (Vidar Nordli): 81.0

Best Section: Cornets of Fjell Brass

Best Soloist: Euphonium of Sandefjord Brass Symposium





Third Division:

Own Choice:

Adjudicators: Rut Jorunn Ronning, Arild Remmereit

1. Bjorvika Brass Band (Age Jan Barlund): 97.0

2. Stangaland Brass (Melvin White): 95.0

3. Haukas Musikklag (Yngve Nikolaisen): 94.0

4. Sagvag Musikklag (Karl Ole Midtbo): 93.5

5. Tromso Brass (Vidar Alvestad): 93.0

6. Alexander Brass Band (Morten E Hansen): 91.0

7. Moen Musikkforening (Ole Kristian Egge): 90.5

8. Krohnengen Old Stars (Oyvind Nikolaisen): 90.0

9. Agder Brass (Russell Gray): 88.0

10. Nes Musikkforening (Thorbjorn Lunde): 87.5

11. Gjesdal Brass Band (Jonas Skartveit Rogne): 87.0

12. Laksevag Musikkforening (Frederik Schelderup): 85.0

13. Filadelfia Hornorkester Drammen (David Strom): 84.5

14. Valdres Brass (Jan Erik Hybertsen): 84.0

15. Lyshornet Brass (Fredrick Schjelderup): 83.0

Best Section: Trombones of Bjorvika Brass Band

Best Soloist: Euphonium of Bjorvika Brass Band





Fourth Division:

Own Choice:

Adjudicators: Rut Jorunn Ronning, Oliver Waespi

1. Gjovik Bybrass (Morten Fagerjord): 95.0

2. Skui Brassband (Rune Furoy Johansen): 93.0

3. Skeie Brass (Nigel Fielding): 91.0

4. Tysvaer Brass (Martin Kinn): 90.5

5. Flora-Bremanger Brassband (Kim Lofthouse): 90.0

6. IMI Brass (Halvor Gaard): 89.5

7. Saksumdal Musikkforening (Andres Halla): 87.0

8. Grenland Brass (David Lyngvaer Erichsen): 86.5

9. Norheimsund Musikklag (Viljar Bjorsvik Rath): 86.0

10. Hetlevik Musikklag (Sturle Berntsen): 85.5

11. Holmstrand Brass (Torstein T. Holmas): 84.0

12. Fla Musikkorps (Odd Steinar Morkved): 83.5

Best Section: Tubas of Skui Brass Band

Best Soloist: Euphonium of Gjovik Bybrass





Fifth Division:

Own Choice:

Adjudicators: Marius Hesby, Irene Graven

1. Brumunddal Brass (Erling Johan Myserth): 96.0

2. Rosendal Musikklag (Yngve Nikolaisen): 95.5

3. Riska Brass Band (Espen Westbye): 94.5

4. Jonsvatnet Brass (Gerard Rooker): 94.0

5. Floro Hornmusikk (Torgeir Halvorsen): 93.5

6. Haus Musikklag (Jon-Vegar Sole Sundal): 92.5

7. Randaberg Musikkorps (Pal Magne Austernes-Underhaug): 92.0

8. Langhus Brass (Tomas Tengelsen): 91.5

9= Seim Musikklag (Gunleik Reini Urfjell): 91.0

9= Heroy Brass (Frode Dalhaug): 91.0

11. Lismarka/Mesnali Brass (Andres Halla): 90.5

12. Fjordbrass-Lavik (Jason Burn): 90.0

13. Indre Torungen Brass Ensemble (Lars Bjornar Strengenes): 89.5

14. Torpa BygdeBrass (Marit Skikkelstad): 88.5

Best Section: Solo cornets of Rosendal Musikklag

Best Soloist: Principal cornet of Riska Brass Band